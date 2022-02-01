WSFS Bank and Philadelphia Union Launch Co-Branded Debit Card

WILMINGTON, Del.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–WSFS Bank, the primary subsidiary of WSFS Financial Corporation (Nasdaq: WSFS), and the Philadelphia Union today announced the launch of a co-branded debit card.





As the official bank and community supporter of the Philadelphia Union and Subaru Park, WSFS is offering a one-of-a-kind design that features the Philadelphia Union logo and colors to showcase fan support for their hometown team. The card is available to new and existing WSFS Bank Customers via online account opening or in-person at any WSFS Banking Office. The Union Debit Card includes:

Advanced card controls and two-way fraud alerts, as well as Visa Zero Liability Guarantee*.

Contactless ‘tap to pay’ technology.

Apple and Samsung Pay compatibility.

Access to 670+ ATMs in the Greater Philadelphia and Delaware region.

“We’re proud to expand our Philadelphia Union partnership so devoted fans can further show their Union pride,” said Justin Dunn, Senior Vice President, Chief Marketing Officer at WSFS Bank. “The Union shares our strong commitment to the Community and we look forward to continuing to work together to create fun and meaningful opportunities for our Customers and the region.”

“Commitment to the community and providing superior services are top priorities for both the Union and WSFS,” said Philadelphia Union President Tim McDermott. “This cobranded debit card will give fans a chance to highlight their fandom and show their passion for the club in their daily lives.”

In 2022, the Union and WSFS Bank announced the multi-year partnership agreement, marking the first major sports partnership for WSFS, which focuses on community platforms and fan engagement opportunities, among other initiatives. As part of the partnership, WSFS is also on-site at select games at Subaru Park with games for fans and Associates who can discuss the new debit card.

Most recently, in April 2023, the Union and WSFS officially broke ground on the WSFS Bank Sportsplex located in Chester, Pa., to celebrate the start of construction for the 365-day-a-year, 170,000 sq. ft. complex. The build is estimated to create $90 million in economic impact over the first decade and provide 500,000 visits annually to the Chester Waterfront. In addition to the positive economic impact, the Sportsplex will donate hundreds of additional hours in court and field time for community use and health and wellness programming, available to be used by Chester youth and local organizations.

*Visa’s Zero Liability policy covers U.S.-issued cards only and does not apply to ATM transactions, PIN transactions not processed by Visa, or certain commercial card transactions. Cardholder must notify issuer promptly of any unauthorized use. It also excludes a transaction made by a person authorized to transact business on the account and/or a transaction made by a cardholder that exceeds the authority given by the account owner.

About WSFS Financial Corporation

WSFS Financial Corporation is a multibillion-dollar financial services company. Its primary subsidiary, WSFS Bank, is the oldest and largest locally-headquartered bank and trust company in the Greater Philadelphia and Delaware region. As of March 31, 2023, WSFS Financial Corporation had $20.3 billion in assets on its balance sheet and $65.6 billion in assets under management and administration. WSFS operates from 119 offices, 92 of which are banking offices, located in Pennsylvania (61), Delaware (39), New Jersey (17), Virginia (1) and Nevada (1) and provides comprehensive financial services including commercial banking, retail banking, cash management and trust and wealth management. Other subsidiaries or divisions include Arrow Land Transfer, Bryn Mawr Capital Management, LLC, Bryn Mawr Trust®, The Bryn Mawr Trust Company of Delaware, Cash Connect®, NewLane Finance®, Powdermill® Financial Solutions, WSFS Institutional Services®, WSFS Mortgage®, and WSFS Wealth® Investments. Serving the Greater Delaware Valley since 1832, WSFS Bank is one of the ten oldest banks in the United States continuously operating under the same name. For more information, please visit www.wsfsbank.com.

About Philadelphia Union

The Philadelphia Union is an innovative, forward-thinking professional soccer club competing in Major League Soccer (MLS) and one of Philadelphia’s five major league sports teams. Driven by unprecedented fan support, MLS awarded the Philadelphia expansion franchise rights to Jay Sugarman in 2008 and the Union kicked off its inaugural season in 2010. The club has reached the finals of the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup in 2014, 2015 and 2018, and has appeared in the MLS Cup Playoffs in 2011, 2016, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022. In 2020, the Union were awarded the club’s first Supporters’ Shield after finishing with the best regular season record in MLS. In 2022, the Union reached the MLS Cup Final for the first time in club history.

The Philadelphia Union is part of parent company Union Sports and Entertainment LLC, which also operates Philadelphia Union II, the Philadelphia Union Academy, Philadelphia Union Foundation and Philadelphia Union Youth Programs. With a commitment to developing youth, the Union has signed 20 academy prospects to homegrown player contracts.

The Union play at Subaru Park in Chester, PA on the banks of the Delaware River. The custom-built stadium is part of the Union’s unique waterfront campus, featuring a historic power plant rebuilt into a 400,000 sq. ft. creative office building, a state-of-the-art Training Complex, over 7 acres of professional-grade practice pitches and multiple onsite parking fields. For more information about the Philadelphia Union, visit www.philadelphiaunion.com and follow @PhilaUnion on Twitter or Instagram.

