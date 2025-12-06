International Art Event Concludes with Great Success: 2025 ART OLYMPICS Louvre Illustration Masters Exhibition Sets Record Attendance

2025 Louvre France International Contemporary Art Expo & ART OLYMPICS International Illustration Masters Exhibition was successfully held at the Carrousel du Louvre from October 17 to 19, 2025. The three-day art celebration attracted more than ten thousand visitors, setting a new attendance record and becoming one of Europe’s most influential contemporary illustration events of the year.

Global Artistic Power Converges

This year’s exhibition brought together selected works from 221 artists across 37 countries, including France, the United States, China, Japan, Russia, Canada, and Singapore. According to data released by the organizing committee, a total of 3,679 submissions were received during the six-month call for entries, with a final acceptance rate of approximately 6%, underscoring the exhibition’s exceptionally high academic standards.

Jointly Presented by Leading Institutions

The Masters Exhibition was co-organized by twelve internationally recognized art institutions, including:

· New York Contemporary Art Center (NYMA), USA

· Saint Petersburg Art Center (SPAC), Russia

· Tokyo Contemporary Art Committee (TCAC), Japan

· Italian Contemporary Art Association (ICAA)

· French New Wave Artists Association (FNWA)

· London New Youth Art Alliance (LNYAA)

· New York Contemporary Art Foundation (NYCAF)

Distinguished Guests Gather

The opening ceremony on October 17 shone with an impressive lineup of international figures. Distinguished guests included:

UNESCO Cultural Heritage Division Special Representative Bernards A. Zako,

Olivier Colaisseau, Mayor of Chanteloup-en-Brie, France,

Jacques Daloze, President of the Salon des Artistes Indépendants,

and Vice President Anne-Charlotte Menoret.

Dr. John Francis Larner, CEO of the New York Contemporary Art Center, commented during his visit:

“These works display an astonishing diversity and spirit of innovation. They not only demonstrate the artists’ superb techniques but also affirm the increasingly significant role of illustration within the global contemporary art landscape.”

Jacques Daloze remarked in his speech:

“This exhibition presents a global vision of contemporary illustration. Works from different cultural backgrounds converse here, creating a truly remarkable artistic resonance.”

Official Recognition and Academic Documentation

All participating artists received an official certificate issued by the Academic Committee of the Louvre Contemporary Art Exhibition. They also obtained joint certification from five major art institutions in Paris, New York, London, Berlin, and Tokyo.

Furthermore, the exhibited works will be included in the globally distributed 2025 Louvre International Contemporary Art Yearbook, securing their place in important art literature.

Looking Ahead

According to the organizing committee, preparations for the next ART OLYMPICS have already begun, with expectations of attracting even more artists from around the world and continuing to advance the development and innovation of global illustration art.

The successful conclusion of this exhibition not only showcased the vibrant energy of contemporary illustration, but also demonstrated the Louvre’s openness and support for emerging art forms-setting a new benchmark for global artistic exchange and collaboration.

Press Contact

Contact name: John F. Larner

Media Center, Exhibition Organizing Committee

Email: ociyac@gmail.com

Official Website: www.ociyac.com

– Reported from Paris by our special correspondent

SOURCE: ART OLYMPICS

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire