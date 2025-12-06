Diverse Resonance: 2025 Berlin Art Bethanien Biennial Becomes a Global Art Focal Point 

The 2025 Berlin Art Bethanien Biennial, themed “Crossing Boundaries, Resonating Dialogues,” concluded successfully at the iconic Betanin Art District, setting multiple new records in the event’s history. This year’s biennale brought together 254 artists from 70 countries spanning over 50 cities worldwide, co curated by 12 internationally renowned art institutions, further solidifying its position as a pivotal platform for global contemporary art discourse.

Unprecedented Global Participation

The biennale received over 7,900 submissions from artists around the globe, with the final 254 participants representing a carefully curated cross-section of contemporary artistic practices. Over the five-day exhibition period, it attracted more than 45,000 visitors, including museum directors, curators, collectors, and art enthusiasts from across the world.

Dr. Maria Feldman, Curatorial Director of the 2025 Berlin Art Bethanien Biennial, stated: “The response and quality of works we’ve witnessed this year are a testament to the sustained vitality of contemporary art in fostering cross-cultural understanding. Participating artists have not only showcased exceptional technical prowess but also profound reflections on pressing contemporary issues.”

Awards and Achievements

An international jury chaired by renowned art historian Professor Klaus Richter presented 30 Golden Dome Awards to artists from 20 countries. The winners included both established names and emerging talents, with works spanning traditional media to cutting-edge digital installations.

Professor Richter noted: “This year’s selection process was particularly challenging. The extraordinary diversity of perspectives and depth of artistic exploration made our final decisions extremely difficult. These award-winning works represent the forefront of contemporary practice while maintaining meaningful dialogue with artistic traditions.”

Deepening Global Artistic Dialogue

Upholding its core theme of “Crossing Boundaries, Resonating Dialogues,” the biennale successfully established a global artistic platform transcending geographical limits. While deepening the construction of European contemporary art context, the exhibition placed special emphasis on promoting in-depth exchange and resonance among artistic forces from Asia, the Americas, and other emerging regions.

In addition to the main exhibition, the biennale featured a rich program of curator-led tours, artist talks, and thematic discussions, delving into topics such as cultural exchange, technological innovation, and sustainable artistic practice. Special collaborative projects with institutions including the Grand Palais Paris, New York Center for Modern Art, and Tokyo Contemporary Art Committee provided additional platforms for international exchange.

Looking Ahead: Launch of the Golden Key International Art Competition

Building on this year’s success, the organizing committee officially announced the launch of the Golden Key International Art Competition, an extension of the biennale’s core philosophy. Open to artists worldwide, the competition aims to discover and support innovative artistic talents through a call for outstanding works.

The competition includes awards such as the Golden Key Grand Prize and Emerging Artist Award, with winning works eligible for exhibition at the next biennale. The application period will remain open until January 31, 2026, welcoming artists from around the globe to participate.

Meanwhile, the organizing committee revealed preliminary plans for the 2027 biennale, which is scheduled to take place again in September at the same venue. The next edition will continue to expand its global network while upholding its commitment to artistic excellence and cultural dialogue.

