AMEEREX Signs MOU to Acquire 45.6 million-Ounce Silver-Gold Project in Nevada, Expanding Its North American Precious-Metals Portfolio

Ameerex Corporation (OTC:HIRU) (“Ameerex” or the “Company”), a natural-resources group owned and managed by high-profile Qatari investors, announces that it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to acquire a 100% interest in the Corcoran Canyon Silver-Gold Project in Nye County, Nevada.

The NI 43-101 Technical Report for Corcoran Canyon outlines a substantial Inferred Mineral Resource totaling approximately 45.6 million silver-equivalent ounces (AgEq), comprising:

~39.0M AgEq ounces pit-constrained

~6.66M AgEq ounces underground

The deposit is a low-sulfidation epithermal silver-gold system supported by extensive historical drilling, metallurgical work, and clear structural controls. Historic flotation and cyanidation tests demonstrated strong recoveries, supporting the potential for future development.

Geological Framework and Growth Potential

The Project covers a well-mineralized trend with several targets identified for expansion:

West Target – elevated gold and silver indicators

Intrusion Target – interpreted feeder-style mineralization

Pediment Target – untested structural intersections with depth potential

These zones provide multiple opportunities for staged resource growth beyond the existing 45.6M AgEq ounces.

Strategic Relevance to Ameerex

The Corcoran Canyon MoU reinforces Ameerex’s strategy to build a diversified portfolio in precious and strategic metals across Tier-1 jurisdictions. Following the execution of definitive agreements, Ameerex plans to advance the Project through updated geological modelling, targeted confirmation drilling, metallurgical optimization, and preliminary economic assessments.

Lithium Portfolio Update – Disclosure Expected by next week

Ameerex confirms that it is in the final structuring phase of a multi-asset lithium transaction in Argentina and Brazil.

The Company expects to release full details next week, upon completion of final documentation with its partners.

This upcoming disclosure aligns with Ameerex’s broader vision to expand into energy-transition minerals alongside its precious-metals platform.

Existing Strategic Metals Platform

Corcoran Canyon will complement Ameerex’s long-life Balfour Nickel-Copper-Cobalt Project in Western Australia, which remains a cornerstone asset already owned by the Company.

Management Commentary

Chairman & CEO, Khalid Nasser A.S. Al-Thaniof Ameerex Corporation, stated: “The MOU for Corcoran Canyon represents a significant addition to our precious-metals portfolio. With 45.6 million silver-equivalent ounces defined and multiple targets for expansion, the Project aligns with our long-term strategy of building a diversified and high-quality metals platform. We look forward to announcing the details of our South American lithium transaction by next week.”

ABOUT AMEEREX CORPORATION

Ameerex Corporation (OTC:HIRU) is a diversified natural-resources company owned and managed by high-profile Qatari investors, with a portfolio spanning precious metals, critical energy-transition minerals, and select oil & gas interests.

Ameerex’s assets include the Balfour Nickel-Copper-Cobalt Project in Western Australia, the Corcoran Canyon Silver-Gold Project in Nevada under MOU, and a forthcoming lithium transaction in Argentina and Brazil. The Company focuses on disciplined expansion, technical excellence, and long-term value creation across multiple commodity cycles.

