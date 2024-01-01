Spokesperson: Con Raso, Managing Director and Co-Founder of Tuned Global

As artificial intelligence reshapes digital content creation, production and distribution, the music industry is entering a new phase of innovation that could fundamentally change how audiences discover, interact with and consume media.

Looking ahead to 2027, Con Raso, Managing Director and Co-Founder of Tuned Global, predicts major advances in AI-powered music experiences, licensed content creation, fraud detection and intelligent music delivery.

From adaptive gaming soundtracks and AI agents that select music on behalf of users to new licensing frameworks and safer digital entertainment environments for children, the next wave of music technology will extend far beyond conventional streaming services, creating new opportunities for content creators, technology developers and digital media platforms.

Con explains how the music industry heads into 2027, the biggest changes won’t come from streaming itself, but from what happens around it: expansion of AI use, adaptive music, stronger fraud controls, portable personalisation, new children’s ecosystems and much richer use of music data.

From generative AI to intelligent, adaptive music experiences

The conversation around AI in music is already moving beyond the simple question of whether AI can generate a new track. With licensed environments opening up, existing music can be modified, adapted or turned into new versions while the original rights holders, songwriters and artists are still paid.

This year showed the start of the landscape beginning to change, where companies were now starting to successfully license from labels – particularly the majors and large independents. I think what we’re going to see in the next year is people starting to really think ‘What sort of user experience do I want to allow with agentic AI?’

With a focus on end user experience, I expect the opportunities of AI innovation in music to explode. Moving away from just the concept of creating brand new music, it might be: how do I modify music? How do I create different versions of music? But it’s done in concert with a framework that means the original rights holders and songwriters and artists are paid for that inclusion. I think people are incredibly creative, and I believe those journeys are going to skyrocket.

AI transparency to become a defining issue for digital content creators

As AI-assisted music becomes harder to distinguish from conventional production, I think the industry debate will shift toward transparency. Auto tune would have to be one of the first AI tools out there. I would say the same thing with plug-ins and everything that people have traditionally used to create really interesting loops and then modify those loops in different ways. Have we used technology and algorithms before to adapt music for a major artist? Absolutely.

I think it’s more about disclosure. If I look at the liner notes and see who contributed to this album, should I know that an AI contributed to that album? If you’re going to show everyone else, why not? I think what we’ll see in the next 12 months is more structure around how that is shared.

Licensed AI training data to unlock new opportunities for music technology developers

2027 will see the emergence of a more structured commercial market for licensed AI music training, with greater flexibility in how datasets are made available, the rights granted and the commercial terms offered.

The music industry is moving from a period of considerable uncertainty around AI training towards one where developers increasingly want to demonstrate that they are responsible participants, working with rights holders and artists.

I expect the industry to respond with greater availability of properly licensed training datasets, clearer consent mechanisms and more opportunities for artists and songwriters to participate in the commercial benefits.

Like other areas of music licensing, I believe this will evolve beyond individual negotiations towards more flexible commercial models, with different datasets, permitted uses and price points.

The real opportunity is that these models will make licensed music accessible to a much broader range of innovators. That flexibility could become one of the most important catalysts for the next wave of AI music innovation.

Streaming fraud detection to become essential digital media infrastructure

The industry has moved at pace from recognising streaming fraud as a major problem, to expecting platforms and partners to show how they are addressing it in practice, including in contracts. Whilst some consider AI to be fraudulent music, fraud is more about how the music is used and distributed, and I think this will only grow in importance.

When we say fraud, it’s a really interesting question whether you include AI music in fraud or not. I’m hesitant to say AI is fraudulent music. It gets down to detection of not only music itself, but the experience or the usage of that music and understanding how fraudulent streaming happened.

Gaming to drive the next wave of interactive and personalised music experiences

Gaming has long been one of the most important digital social environments, yet music has often remained a relatively rigid part of the experience, typically selected by developers and governed by traditional synchronisation licensing models. 2027 will see the beginnings of a significant shift in how players interact with music within games.

Gaming is fundamentally a social experience, but music hasn’t always evolved alongside it. I think 2027 will be the year we start to see real innovation in how players participate in the music experience – not just listening to a soundtrack chosen for them, but influencing what they hear, sharing music with others and making music part of their interactions within a game.

The opportunity extends beyond simply allowing players to select tracks. Music could become increasingly responsive to gameplay, individual preferences and social interactions, creating new forms of engagement and music discovery.

I suspect the licensing models will take longer to evolve than the technology itself. Traditional synchronisation licensing wasn’t designed for these kinds of dynamic, interactive experiences. But I believe early innovators will start to demonstrate just how significant the opportunity could be, and that will help drive the commercial models forward.

There are parallels with the evolution of music on social platforms, where new forms of engagement ultimately led to new licensing approaches.

Ultimately, gaming has the potential to become a much bigger part of how people experience, share and discover music. If the industry can develop more flexible licensing models, the commercial opportunity could extend well beyond traditional sync revenue, creating new ways for artists and rights holders to reach and engage audiences.

AI agents to transform how music is discovered, selected and delivered

As AI agents become increasingly capable of making decisions and carrying out tasks on behalf of users, the music industry will need to rethink how its technology and data are made available.

We’ve spent years building music services around how people search, discover and select music. But what happens when it’s no longer the person making those decisions? What happens when an AI agent understands what you’re trying to achieve and can select the right music for that moment?

This could fundamentally change how music is integrated into other experiences, particularly gaming, fitness, entertainment and personalised digital services.

Today, we can describe music in extraordinary detail. We can identify its characteristics, mood, genre and thousands of other attributes. But an AI agent doesn’t necessarily need a list of tags. It needs to understand the music, the context in which it will be used and what it’s trying to achieve.

2027 could see the emergence of more music services designed to interact directly with AI agents, allowing them to discover, select and deliver music while respecting the licensing and rights associated with its use.

This opens up a really interesting opportunity. Instead of asking how we build another music application, we should be asking how we make music available to an entirely new generation of intelligent applications. And that could create demand for music in places where a traditional streaming service would never have made sense.

About Con Raso, Managing Director & Co-Founder of Tuned Global

Con Raso is an entrepreneur passionate about innovation, new technologies and start-ups. Over the last few decades he has focused on creating innovative mobile and online distribution models within the B2C entertainment market, enabling brands to utilise music as a marketing tool via unique customer engagement strategies. Being well-versed in both technology and music, Con leads Tuned Global’s work helping businesses create scalable and innovative digital music experiences.

About Tuned Global

Tuned Global is the data-driven Music Cloud Platform that empowers businesses to integrate commercial music into their apps and launch complete streaming experiences using advanced APIs, real-time analytics, licensing solutions, rights management systems, AI-enabled music discovery, and customisable white-label streaming apps.

Our turnkey solutions for music, audio, and video – coupled with advanced AI capabilities and a broad ecosystem of third-party music tech integrations – make us the most comprehensive platform for powering any digital music project.

We streamline complexities in licensing, rights management, and content delivery, enabling rapid innovation and bringing new ideas to life. Since 2011, we’ve supported 40+ companies in 70+ countries – across telecom, gaming, fitness, health, media, aviation, and more – to deliver innovative music experiences faster and more cost-effectively.

For more information, visit www.tunedglobal.com.