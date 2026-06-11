Insta360 Announces Hello Kitty Limited Edition GO Ultra Camera Bundle

LOS ANGELES, June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Insta360 has officially announced a global collaboration with Sanrio to launch the Insta360 GO Ultra × Hello Kitty Limited Edition. Released on June 11, the bundle marks the most in-depth collaboration in Insta360’s history, featuring custom hardware designs, themed accessories, and exclusive app features built around the iconic character.

This limited-edition gift box is priced at US$569.99 and includes the tiny but mighty GO Ultra camera along with themed physical and digital extras.

Custom Hardware and Accessories

The camera body features a lively two-tone pink finish. The front of the Standalone Camera and the Action Pod’s Shutter Button sport Hello Kitty’s signature polka-dot bow, while flipping open the touchscreen reveals custom character artwork.

The co-branded bundle includes three dedicated accessories and a set of transparent photocards for creative framing and interactive shots:

Mini 2-in-1 Tripod 2.0: A combination tripod and selfie stick finished in an exclusive pink-and-white color palette featuring the co-branded bow logo.

A combination tripod and selfie stick finished in an exclusive pink-and-white color palette featuring the co-branded bow logo. Quick Release Safety Cord: A wearable neck strap featuring a custom 3D bow adjustment buckle.

A wearable neck strap featuring a custom 3D bow adjustment buckle. Hello Kitty Custom Carry Case: An embossed crossbody bag designed to hold the camera and all its accessories.

Exclusive App Features and Watermarks

The collaboration extends to the editing experience in the Insta360 app. When pairing the device, users are greeted with an exclusive Hello Kitty app connection animation.

Users also get four proprietary Hello Kitty exclusive watermarks and can easily set their favorite watermark as the default export style in the app.

Flagship Image Quality and New Capture Modes

Keeping the core technical specs of the standard GO Ultra, the camera features a 5nm AI chip and a 1/1.28-inch sensor. This powers PureVideo mode for clear, bright shots in low light, delivering true-to-life colors and crisp 4K details paired with a 156° ultra-wide FOV. The camera also keeps its signature magnetic design, allowing for wearable, hands-free POV capture and endless mounting possibilities.

The Hello Kitty Limited Edition also introduces new imaging features:

Portrait Mode 2.0: Includes built-in skin tone optimization for a natural, healthy look straight out of the camera. Users can choose between two simple options: “Brighten” to enhance clarity, or “Smooth” to soften skin imperfections for a more refined finish.

Includes built-in skin tone optimization for a natural, healthy look straight out of the camera. Users can choose between two simple options: “Brighten” to enhance clarity, or “Smooth” to soften skin imperfections for a more refined finish. Expanded Filter Library: Includes 11 film-style filters, such as CC Film and NC Film, designed to give footage a classic, vintage camera look.

Availability

Insta360 GO Ultra × Hello Kitty Limited Edition is available now at store.insta360.com and through select global retail channels.

About Insta360

With a “Think bold” mindset, Insta360 empowers people to capture and share their lives in extraordinary ways. Recognized as a market leader and innovator, Insta360’s vast lineup includes the world’s best-selling 360° cameras in the X Series, the thumb-sized GO Series for everyday capture, as well as an extensive range of action cameras, gimbals, webcams, and professional photography solutions. With intuitive, AI-powered software, Insta360 simplifies the creative process, allowing users to focus on storytelling without technical barriers. Insta360 is dedicated to helping a new generation of athletes, creatives, travelers and professionals bring their ideas to life.

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