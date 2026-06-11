JIM HENSON’S MONSTER DANCE SET TO PREMIERE ON JUNE 11 ON AMAZON KIDS+

New CG-Animated Series of Shorts for Preschoolers Launches in the US, Canada, and UK

LOS ANGELES, June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — The Jim Henson Company will debut Jim Henson’s Monster Dance on June 11 on Amazon Kids+. The 10-episode CGI animated series of three-minute shorts for preschoolers will be available in the US, Canada, UK, Germany and Japan. The series is available to Amazon Kids+ subscribers on both Fire TV and Fire tablets.

In Jim Henson’s Monster Dance, all kids are invited to let their inner monster out on the dance floor where they can express big emotions through physical movements. Carrying on Jim Henson’s legacy of creating loveable monsters, the shorts feature a new cast of colorful animated monsters inspired by his original designs. Young viewers will enjoy meeting their newest friends on the dance floor as Teeny, Toots, and Razzle Dazzle are brought to life by the award-winning Henson Digital Puppetry Studio. Find the series trailer here https://youtu.be/TJg8LzyLR0w?.

“Jim Henson’s Monster Dance lets The Jim Henson Company break new ground with the shorts format and continues to push innovation by bringing these fun, vibrant monsters to life with the Henson Digital Puppetry Studio,” says Lisa Henson, Executive Producer and CEO of The Jim Henson Company.

“As someone who performed in three Broadway shows and worked with dancers and choreographers of the highest caliber to tell stories, I know the unique communicative power dance carries between performers and audiences,” says John Tartaglia, the show’s Tony-nominated and Emmy-winning Co-Creator and Executive Producer (Avenue Q and Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock respectively). “With top-notch music and ferociously choreographed dance numbers crafted by top industry talent, Jim Henson’s Monster Dance exposes kids to talent rarely seen in children’s television.”

“Jim Henson’s Monster Dance’s fun, loveable monsters are the positive allies kids need that give them permission to express their most monstrous emotions in ways words cannot in a safe, accepting environment,” says Russell Hicks, Co-Creator and Executive Producer.

Jim Henson’s Monster Dance is Executive Produced by Lisa Henson for The Jim Henson Company. The series is created by John Tartaglia (Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock, Splash and Bubbles) and Russell Hicks (Nickelodeon) who also executive produce along with Halle Stanford (Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock, The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance). Tom Keniston serves as Producer. Samantha Berger is Head Writer. Sam Hollander is Executive Music Producer with choreography by Mandy Moore (Dancing with the Stars, Taylor Swift’s The Eras World Tour).

About The Jim Henson Company

The Jim Henson Company has remained an established leader in family entertainment for over 70 years and is recognized as an innovator in puppetry, animatronics, and digital animation. The Company’s most recent credits include the upcoming Amazon Kids+ series Jim Henson’s Monster Dance, the PBS KIDS special Wowsabout, the hit holiday special for Apple TV The First Snow of Fraggle Rock, and the Emmy-nominated Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Road Trip for Disney+, as well as the Oscar®-winning Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio for Netflix, and the Emmy®-winning Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock for Apple TV. Other television credits include Slumberkins and Harriet the Spy for Apple TV; Dinosaur Train, Splash and Bubbles, and Sid the Science Kid all for PBS; Earth to Ned for Disney+; and the Netflix series Word Party and the Emmy-winning The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance. Iconic catalogue titles include Fraggle Rock, The Storyteller, Farscape, and the ground-breaking fantasy classics The Dark Crystal and Labyrinth.

Headquartered in Los Angeles with additional locations in New York and London, the Company is also home to Jim Henson’s Creature Shop™, a pre-eminent puppet and creature-building group and industry leader in puppeteered digital animation, with international film, television, theme park, and advertising clients.

About Amazon Kids+

The award-winning Amazon Kids+ is the only digital subscription for kids with thousands of books, games, videos, Alexa skills, and more. Amazon Kids+ is designed for kids ages 3-12 to safely learn, grow, and explore with educational and fun content. There is always something new for kids with original shows like Hello Kitty: Super Style!, Blippi’s Treehouse, and Angry Birds Mystery Island, as well as content from brands like Disney, Nickelodeon, PBS Kids, Marvel, Lego and more. Parents get peace of mind knowing all the entertainment on Amazon Kids+ is age-appropriate and ad-free, and they can further personalize their child’s experience with the special tools on Amazon’s Parent Dashboard. Kids and families can use Amazon Kids+ across compatible Echo, Fire tablet, Fire TV, and Kindle devices. For more information, visit amazon.com/amazonkidsplus.

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SOURCE The Jim Henson Company