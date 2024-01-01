Inspired Closets Launches Augmented Reality Experience, Envision

HOLLAND, Mich.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Inspired Closets is thrilled to announce the launch of its cutting-edge Augmented Reality (AR) solution, Envision. Designed to transform how customers see and implement home organization systems, this innovative feature allows users to visualize organization solutions in their own space, ensuring the perfect fit and style before making a purchase.





Customers often encounter the challenge of imagining how organizational solutions will fit and look in their living spaces. Traditional closet-buying experiences provide pictures and dimensions, but these methods fall short of offering a real sense of how products will integrate into users’ homes. This gap can lead to dissatisfaction, returns, and the overwhelming feeling of uncertainty. To address this challenge, Envision bridges the gap between digital shopping and physical spaces by leveraging AR technology to allow customers to view potential organization solutions in their actual spaces, as well as experiment with different products, styles, and configurations before spending a thing.

“After using Inspires Closets’ AR feature, I can’t imagine going back to the old way of shopping for home organization products. Being able to see exactly how a shelving unit fits in my cluttered garage or how a new closet system will look in my bedroom has changed the game. Envision took away all the guesswork, making my home organization project a breeze. I’m not only satisfied with the products I purchased; I’m thrilled to see my space transformed exactly how I envisioned it,” said Inspired Closets customer, Joe Johnson.

About Inspired Closets: Inspired Closets designs and installs custom closet and home organizational solutions to replace disorganized, stressful spaces with organized, inspired ones. From closets to the garage and everything in between, Inspired Closets listens to customers, designs with intent, and manages projects from start to finish to create custom storage solutions that transform any space. For more information, visit https://www.inspiredclosets.com/.

