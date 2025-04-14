FIRSTHABIT Announces Open Recruitment for 2025, Aiming to Expand Its Global AI Education Market Presence

FIRSTHABIT is launching a strategic recruitment drive targeting a double-digit increase in its workforce, aiming to secure top-tier talent to revolutionize the global AI education sector.

The company is seeking candidates for 11 roles, including AI Researchers, Global Mathematics Content Researchers, and Service Planners.

A key focus of the recruitment effort is on specialists who can advance the research on its proprietary AI model, ‘CHALK AI’, with a strong emphasis on mathematical expertise needed for algorithm modeling.

SEOUL, South Korea and NEW YORK, April 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — FIRSTHABIT, formerly known as Seomjae and a pioneer in educational AI, is actively recruiting new and experienced employees in 2025 to spearhead innovation in the global AI education market, aiming to hire talent in double digits.

This recruitment aims to quickly secure outstanding talent in the AI and education sectors who can put their capabilities to use anywhere worldwide, further develop top-notch mathematics content, and boost the technological competitiveness of its proprietary AI model, ‘CHALK AI’. This is part of FIRSTHABIT’s strategy to aggressively expand its footprint as a global AI education platform.

FIRSTHABIT values professional candidates who resonate with its vision of revolutionizing education and are passionate about taking on new challenges. The open positions include AI Researcher, Global Mathematics Content Researcher, Service Planner, Content Director, Business Developer, and 3D Graphic Designer, among 11 roles. Details about the qualifications and preferred attributes for each role are available on the FIRSTHABIT recruitment website.

Specifically, FIRSTHABIT is actively hiring individuals to lead research on ‘CHALK AI’, its core technological initiative. ‘CHALK AI’ is a proprietary model engineered not only to respond to data but to comprehend and interpret complex concepts. Candidates for these roles must possess profound intellectual capacity to define intuitive concepts mathematically and to develop and optimize algorithms.

FIRSTHABIT employees will benefit from a supportive corporate culture promoting personal growth, including comprehensive support for the necessary equipment and software, generous annual leave, provision of holiday and special occasion stipends, and unrestricted access to mathematics classes along with educational funding. The company aims to provide industry-leading compensation based on past experience.

FIRSTHABIT started as an educational content production company in 2021 and has focused on advancing AI-based technologies since 2023. It is currently developing a hyper-personalized learning solution, ‘CHALK 3.0’, based on its proprietary ‘CHALK AI’ model. ‘CHALK’ is distinguished by its capabilities in high-quality data-based optimal route finding, customized learning content delivery, and a 1:1 AI tutor feature.

‘CHALK 3.0’ demonstrated its sustainability as an effective learning tool by achieving a completion rate of 76.4% during beta tests in Seoul and Boston last year, and it was honored with an innovation award at CES 2025, underscoring its technological excellence. With a team comprising the nation’s top content specialists and AI developers, FIRSTHABIT is rapidly progressing with service planning and anticipates an official launch later this year.

FIRSTHABIT Director of Operations and Business Development Hyunwoo Choi said, “Our company prioritizes growth, challenge, and educational innovation, and we are in search of passionate and responsible talent. We eagerly await applications from those who align with FIRSTHABIT’s values, are ready to develop in tandem with the company and are committed to contributing to the future of AI education with a high level of engagement.”

FIRSTHABIT is a global AI education company that aspires to innovate education in the international market through the integration of education and technology. Operating under the vision of ‘Global Education Navigation’, it is developing ‘CHALK 3.0′. This program, built on unique AI technology, addresses the limitations inherent in traditional instructor-centered learning methods by offering educational solutions that are tailored to individual students’ learning styles, dispositions, and objectives. The program efficiently organizes data and links learning components organically to analyze students’ levels and patterns and to formulate optimal learning pathways. Further details about the company and CHALK are available on its website. https://www.firsthabit.com/

