Inspirational Educator Surprised With Full Master’s Degree Scholarship From American College of Education

Rosana Martinez was honored as the 2025 Resilient Leadership Scholarship recipient

In partnership with the Education Research and Development Institute (ERDI), American College of Education® (ACE) proudly presented the 2025 Resilient Leadership Scholarship to Rosana Martinez, lead community school coordinator for the Oceanside Unified School District (OUSD) in San Diego County, California.

The full master’s degree scholarship is granted by Dr. Julie A. Vitale, superintendent of OUSD. Vitale was named the 2025 ERDI Resilient Leader Award recipient for her dedication to education and leadership, which includes awarding the scholarship through an application process.

ACE Chief Growth Officer Monica Carson and Vitale surprised Martinez with the award at her office, among her family and colleagues. Carson also formally honored Martinez in the presence of the OUSD Board of Trustees, district leadership and community.

“On behalf of ACE, we are delighted to celebrate Rosana and her influence, leadership and dedication,” Carson said. “She is recognized by OUSD leadership as a courageous advocate for students and staff who uplifts her peers and contributes to creating a sense of belonging and wellness in supportive learning environments.”

Martinez’s pursuit of a master’s degree is more than a personal achievement, but a generational milestone. Her journey honors a dream that started with her parents, who immigrated to Oceanside, and cascades to her experience as a non-English speaking kindergartener to her own family.

“I am very surprised and truly honored to accept this scholarship from ACE,” Martinez shared. “Earning a master’s degree is a way of breaking cycles and creating new legacies for immigrants who have sacrificed everything to make their dreams come true in the United States. I want to see my daughter and every other student grow up knowing that ambition, family, leadership and love can coexist in a powerful way.”

“We are grateful to ACE and ERDI for giving the gift of education,” said Donald Bendz, OUSD director of communications. “Rosana is a product of OUSD schools and now works tirelessly to serve OUSD students. Her story is their story. We know Rosana will continue to lead and inspire the students, families and community she so passionately supports.”

This scholarship aims to support educators in continuing their education and making a significant impact in the field.

“Rosana is an inspiration to us all,” ACE President and CEO Geordie Hyland added. “One of the most remarkable components of higher education is seeing thousands of unique and resilient students overcome obstacles and reach their dreams. We are honored to recognize Rosana’s contributions to unity within school communities, and we look forward to cheering her on as she pursues her master’s degree.”

Learn more about grant and scholarship opportunities and master's degree programs at ACE.

About American College of Education

American College of Education (ACE) is an accredited, fully online private college specializing in high-quality, affordable programs in education, business, healthcare and nursing. Headquartered in Indianapolis, ACE offers more than 60 innovative and engaging programs for adult students to pursue a doctorate, specialist, master’s or bachelor’s degree, along with graduate-level certificate programs.

About ERDI

For 40 years, The Education Research and Development Institute (ERDI) has been a leader in educational innovation, uniting district and industry leaders from across the nation to address the most pressing challenges in PK-12 education. Driven by action and guided by a shared commitment to equity and excellence for all children, ERDI contributes to shaping the future of education through cutting-edge research, strategic development, and meaningful dialogue. For more information about ERDI and its initiatives, visit www.erdius.org .

About OUSD

The Oceanside Unified School District serves approximately 15,000 students from grades TK-12. Our vision is that all students graduate college and career ready, prepared to be responsible global citizens and ambitious future leaders. Our students are our highest priority. Every decision is made to maximize our students’ well-being. Every student receives the academic, social, and emotional support needed to thrive. Resources are allocated to address achievement and opportunity gaps. Our learning community’s diverse cultural experiences and intellectual variance drives our collective and individual success. We foster learning environments where meaningful collaboration occurs. Members of our learning community forge respectful relationships based on integrity, empathy and dignity. Our community schools initiative and the support to military-affiliated students are just a couple ways OUSD continues showing up for everyone in the district.

