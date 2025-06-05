Rubinstein Plastic Surgery Center Details How Surgery Addresses Loose Facial Skin After Rapid Weight Loss Treatments

Dr. Ran Rubinstein explains how deep plane facelifts and complementary treatments restore facial definition after significant weight loss.

With the rise of GLP-1 medications such as Ozempic and Wegovy, many patients are achieving rapid and significant weight loss. While this transformation often brings improved health and confidence, it can also lead to unexpected facial changes. As the body sheds fat, the face may lose volume, and previously supported tissues can begin to sag-resulting in what has been commonly referred to as “Ozempic face.”

To help patients navigate these post-weight loss effects, Rubinstein Plastic Surgery Center in Montvale, New Jersey, is highlighting the role of surgical procedures in restoring facial harmony and tightening loose skin. Led by Dr. Ran Rubinstein, a double board-certified facial plastic surgeon, the practice offers a comprehensive range of advanced surgical options designed to treat facial aging caused by dramatic weight loss.

Understanding Facial Changes After Weight Loss

Weight loss-especially when accelerated by GLP-1 medications-can dramatically alter facial contours. Fat pads that once provided youthful fullness in the cheeks and temples may diminish rapidly, while the skin that once stretched to accommodate them can remain behind, lax and unsupported. These changes can result in:

Hollowed cheeks and temples

Loose skin around the jawline and neck

Deeper nasolabial folds and marionette lines

Drooping brows and eyelids

Thinning or crepey skin texture

These effects are most noticeable in the mid and lower face, leading many individuals to feel as though they look older than they feel. While non-surgical options exist, surgical intervention often provides the most effective, long-lasting solution for significant facial laxity.

Deep Plane Facelift: A Gold Standard for Lower Face and Neck

For patients experiencing sagging in the cheeks, jawline, and neck, the deep plane facelift is a highly effective surgical solution. Unlike traditional facelift techniques that only lift the skin, the deep plane approach targets the deeper muscle and connective tissue layers, lifting and repositioning them for a more natural-looking result.

This technique is especially well-suited for those who have lost substantial facial volume due to weight loss. It helps to:

Restore cheek definition

Eliminate jowls

Tighten the neck and jawline

Smooth deep facial folds without creating a pulled or artificial appearance

Patients typically experience long-lasting improvements in facial structure and balance, making it a preferred choice for those looking to reverse the signs of weight-loss-related facial aging.

Blepharoplasty: Rejuvenating the Eyes After Volume Loss

As facial fat decreases, the delicate skin around the eyes can become more pronounced. Patients often notice puffiness, hollowing, or excess eyelid skin-making them appear tired or aged. Blepharoplasty, or eyelid surgery, can refresh the eye area by removing or repositioning excess skin and fat.

After GLP-1 medication-induced weight loss, this procedure can:

Brighten the eyes by tightening sagging upper eyelids

Reduce under-eye bags and hollows

Create a smoother, more youthful contour around the eyes

Blepharoplasty is frequently combined with other surgical or non-surgical treatments to achieve a balanced facial rejuvenation.

Brow Lift: Restoring Upper Face Definition

With the loss of facial fat, the brows can descend over time, adding to a heavy or tired look in the upper face. A brow lift subtly raises the brows to a more youthful position while softening forehead creases that may deepen after volume loss.

A brow lift may be recommended for patients who:

Notice a drooping brow or hooded eyelids

Want to restore alertness and openness to their expression

Are combining procedures to address aging in both the upper and lower face

When performed as part of a comprehensive surgical plan, a brow lift helps complete the overall transformation by addressing changes that weight loss may cause in the upper third of the face.

Complementary Treatments for a Holistic Result

While surgery offers the most impactful improvements in structure and skin laxity, some patients benefit from additional non-surgical treatments that address skin quality, texture, and subtle volume loss.

Sculptra

Sculptra is an injectable treatment that stimulates collagen production, helping to gradually rebuild facial volume. It is particularly useful for restoring the cheeks and temples after weight loss, resulting in a lifted, more youthful look without appearing overfilled. It’s a popular option for patients not ready for surgery or seeking to enhance their surgical results over time.

CO2 Laser Resurfacing

CO2 laser resurfacing is an advanced treatment that improves skin texture and firmness. Patients with mild to moderate wrinkling or crepey skin after weight loss may benefit from this collagen-stimulating option. It also helps refine fine lines and support better skin elasticity, making it a valuable addition to surgical recovery and maintenance.

RF Skin Tightening

For younger patients or those with minimal laxity, radiofrequency (RF) skin tightening provides a non-invasive solution to stimulate collagen and firm the skin. It’s often used preventively or in conjunction with Sculptra to maintain skin structure following weight reduction.

Personalized Rejuvenation Plans

At Rubinstein Plastic Surgery Center, treatment plans are carefully customized based on each patient’s goals, facial anatomy, and the extent of changes resulting from weight loss. Surgical procedures like facelift, blepharoplasty, and brow lift can be performed on their own or combined with non-surgical treatments to create a natural, refreshed appearance.

For many patients, these procedures represent the final step in completing their transformation-helping them not only look healthier but also feel more confident in their appearance. By addressing loose skin and restoring facial balance, Rubinstein Plastic Surgery Center supports patients in fully enjoying the results of their weight loss journey.

Located in Montvale, NJ, the practice offers advanced aesthetic solutions in a supportive, professional setting. Under the care of Dr. Ran Rubinstein, a double board-certified facial plastic surgeon, patients receive expert guidance and individualized care focused on long-term, natural-looking outcomes.

To learn more or schedule a consultation, visit the contact page or contact the office directly.

