Parents Call for More Support for Students With ADHD and Learning Disorders

New national survey from Huntington Learning Center and YouGov finds overwhelming demand for personalized, supplemental learning programs.

A new national survey conducted by Huntington Learning Center in partnership with YouGov reveals overwhelming demand among parents for more personalized, supplemental learning programs to support students with ADHD and learning disorders. In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, 77% of parents agree that tutoring programs are important tools for addressing educational gaps, and 79% say they would enroll their child in a specialized tutoring program if diagnosed with a learning disability. Over half of parents (57%) report that the pandemic negatively impacted their child’s academic progress, with middle schoolers facing the most significant setbacks. While reasons for enrolling in supplemental learning vary, ranging from improving confidence to enhancing focus and executive functioning, 40% of parents who felt the pandemic had a negative impact have at least one child enrolled in such support.

The survey also found that 70% of parents believe supplemental learning programs are important for every child’s academic success, and 80% agree that schools should subsidize these programs specifically for students with learning disorders such as ADHD. For many families, traditional classrooms alone are no longer enough, especially when learning differences make it harder for students to stay organized, focused, and engaged.

“With appropriate and intensive intervention, students with ADHD and learning disorders can thrive,” said Dr. Mary Rooney, a clinical psychologist and featured expert in Huntington’s recent national webinar, ADHD and Learning Disorders: Understanding the Overlap and Unlocking Effective Intervention. “A diagnosis doesn’t mean a child isn’t smart-it means their brain learns differently. Understanding that can preserve self-esteem and open the door to real progress.”

Huntington Learning Center has long recognized the unique challenges students with ADHD face in the classroom. That’s why its ADHD support program is built around personalized instruction designed to address the specific struggles tied to attention, impulsivity, time management, and organization. Each student receives individualized support tailored to their learning style, with tutors breaking down complex skills into smaller, manageable parts to help reduce overwhelm and build confidence. Huntington’s program also emphasizes executive functioning strategies, helping students develop stronger study habits, plan ahead, and stay focused during assignments and tests.

In addition to academic instruction, Huntington maintains ongoing collaboration with parents and schools to ensure continuity and support across learning environments. Regular progress updates and communication with classroom teachers allow tutors to adapt plans and provide more targeted support, helping each child reach their full potential both in and out of the classroom.

“No two students with ADHD are the same,” said Anne Huntington Sharma, President and Board Member of Huntington Learning Center. “That’s why our programs are customized to each learner, addressing not just academics but the skills and confidence they need to succeed in and out of the classroom.”

By addressing the root challenges that often accompany ADHD and learning disorders, Huntington Learning Center is helping students rebuild confidence, close learning gaps, and re-engage with school in a meaningful, sustainable way.

To learn more about Huntington’s ADHD support programs, visit www.huntingtonhelps.com .

About Huntington Learning Center

Huntington Learning Center is the nation’s leading tutoring and test prep provider. We offer customized programs in person, online, and hybrid options. Our certified teachers provide individualized instruction in phonics, reading, writing, study skills, elementary and middle school math, Algebra through Calculus, Chemistry, and other sciences. We prep for the SAT and ACT, as well as state and standardized exams. Huntington’s programs develop the skills, confidence, and motivation to help students succeed and meet the needs of Common Core State Standards. Huntington is accredited by Middle States Association of Colleges and Schools. Founded in 1977, Huntington’s mission is to give every student the best education possible. Learn how Huntington can help at www.HuntingtonHelps.com

Contact Information

*All figures, unless otherwise stated, are from YouGov Plc. Total sample size was 843 adults with children from ages 10 to 18 yrs. Fieldwork was undertaken between 3rd – 12th March 2025. The survey was carried out online. The figures have been weighted and are representative of all US parents with children from ages 10 to 18 yrs (aged 26+)

SOURCE: Huntington Learning Center

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire