Insight’s Mastery Conference Focuses on Moving Fast to Make the Art of AI Possible

Annual summit draws 700+ IT industry leaders, including Microsoft, AMD and NVIDIA, to share front-line realities of implementing generative AI

CHANDLER, Ariz.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT), a Fortune 500 Solutions Integrator driving client success through digital transformation, united more than 700 of its technical leaders and global industry experts in Phoenix for the company’s seventh annual Mastery conference. The technology summit, held Aug. 8-10 at the Westin Resort at Kierland, provided insights into what’s next in the IT industry, emphasizing how fast-evolving technologies like generative AI are revolutionizing how organizations run.





“Change is constant in business. It’s especially accelerated from a technology perspective as monumental breakthroughs are happening now around artificial intelligence. Decision makers need to make sense of how to maximize and monetize the latest essential tools and strategies driving innovation — and do so quickly,” said Stan Lequin, Solutions president, Insight. “Mastery celebrates different approaches to solving common challenges. This year our world-class innovators and partners are the heartbeat of what we’re doing to help clients move fast on the right investments to scale their business and make smarter use of their data.”

Moving faster on realizing value through innovation is core to Insight’s work in creating accelerator tools that exercise the art of the possible. The SnapStart discovery engine quickly maps an organization’s data estate for infrastructure modernization. Repeatable frameworks like Insight Lens for Gen AI allow clients to quickly and securely stand up generative AI, exploring opportunities like AI-infused applications for mobile devices and augmented reality that put key information instantly to work for front-line workers.

Keynote speakers at Mastery were:

Dr. Lisa Su, CEO of AMD, on the mainstreaming of AI, the race to high-performance computing and its potential to change the world.

Andrew Machen, senior manager of data engineering at American Airlines, on the table stakes of keeping customers and employees happy as Insight helped the airline enable a massive cloud migration and automate 80% of its manual processes.

Nate Harris, Microsoft GM and global lead for worldwide AI, discussing a future in which AI will be our personal work copilot. The introduction of tools like Microsoft 365 Copilot employ large language models to assist across everyday work tasks and applications.

Matthew Hull, vice president of global AI solutions at NVIDIA, on the power of a business to build, refine and run its own generative AI models and organization-wide AI factories.

“Everywhere you look today are the endless possibilities of AI,” said Insight CEO Joyce Mullen. “What other industry experiences monumental platform shifts every few years like this? It’s truly remarkable. Organizations need guidance on how to build their capabilities around these advancements and replace the repetitive, soul-sucking tasks with high-value work. It’s our job as transformation experts to help our clients figure out how best to manage and take advantage of the rapid change.”

About Insight

Insight Enterprises, Inc. is a Fortune 500 Solutions Integrator with 13,000 teammates worldwide helping organizations accelerate their digital journey to modernize their business and maximize the value of technology. We enable secure, end-to-end transformation and meet the needs of our clients through a comprehensive portfolio of solutions, far-reaching partnerships and 35 years of broad IT expertise. Rated as a Forbes World’s Top Female-Friendly Company and a Great Place to Work, we amplify our solutions and services with global scale, local expertise and a world-class e-commerce experience, realizing the digital ambitions of our clients at every opportunity. Discover more at insight.com. NSIT-M

