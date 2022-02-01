Warner Bros. Pictures’ “Barbie” Crosses the Half-Billion Mark at the Domestic Box Office

BURBANK, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–On the heels of its history-making jump into the billion-dollar club worldwide, “Barbie” continues to steal the hearts of audiences from coast to coast, culminating its third straight week at the top of the North American box office with a staggering $502.6 million and counting. The announcement was made today by Jeff Goldstein, President of Domestic Distribution, Warner Bros. Pictures.





Released on July 21st, the film from Greta Gerwig—who has also made it into the record books as the first woman to cross the billion-dollar mark as a solo director—delivers an original cinematic rendering of the timeless Mattel IP that continues to draw record crowds and captivate audiences of every age across all quadrants. With a visionary director, a stellar cast led by Margot Robbie, who also produced, and Ryan Gosling, and the world’s most iconic doll at its heart, the widely acclaimed film has cut a swath through scores of Studio and industrywide records, clocking in new daily, weekly and weekend domestic box office highs at unprecedented speeds.

“It takes a truly extraordinary experience to power a winning streak this unstoppable, and Greta, Margot, and the entire ‘Barbie’ cast and crew have clearly delivered exactly that. ‘Barbie’ is, without a doubt, the must-see theatrical event that people have been waiting for,” said Goldstein. “This wholly original film—one that’s not part of any franchise—broke nearly 20 box office records on its debut weekend alone, and with the low percentage drops we’re seeing from week to week, that momentum is showing no signs of slowing down. I Ken say that this is absolutely the summer of pink, and we couldn’t be more thrilled or proud to be part of it.”

Added Michael De Luca and Pam Abdy, Co-Chairs & CEOs of Warner Bros. Motion Picture Group, “We are so thrilled the ‘Barbie’ movie continues to be seen and discovered by moviegoers around the country. With this new and incredible box office benchmark reached, all of us at Warner Bros. Discovery celebrate Greta, Noah, Margot, Tom, David, Ryan, America and the entire ‘Barbie’ cast and crew on this huge success.”

To live in Barbie Land is to be a perfect being in a perfect place. Unless you have a full-on existential crisis. Or you’re a Ken.

From Oscar-nominated writer/director Greta Gerwig (“Little Women,” “Lady Bird”) comes “Barbie,” starring Oscar nominees Margot Robbie (“Bombshell,” “I, Tonya”) and Ryan Gosling (“La La Land,” “Half Nelson”) as Barbie and Ken, alongside America Ferrera (“End of Watch,” the “How to Train Your Dragon” films), Kate McKinnon (“Bombshell,” “Yesterday”), Issa Rae (“The Photograph,” HBO’s “Insecure”), Rhea Perlman (“I’ll See You in My Dreams,” “Matilda”), and Will Ferrell (the “Anchorman” films, “Talladega Nights”). The film also stars Michael Cera (“Scott Pilgrim vs. the World,” “Juno”), Ariana Greenblatt (“Avengers: Infinity War,” “65”), Ana Cruz Kayne (“Little Women”), Emma Mackey (“Emily,” “Sex Education”), Hari Nef (“Assassination Nation,” “Transparent”), Alexandra Shipp (the “X-Men” films), Kingsley Ben-Adir (“One Night in Miami,” “Peaky Blinders”), Simu Liu (“Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings”), Ncuti Gatwa (“Sex Education”), Scott Evans (“Grace and Frankie”), Jamie Demetriou (“Cruella”), Connor Swindells (“Sex Education,” “Emma.”), Sharon Rooney (“Dumbo,” “Jerk”), Nicola Coughlan (“Bridgerton,” “Derry Girls”), Ritu Arya (“The Umbrella Academy”), Grammy Award-winning singer/songwriter Dua Lipa and Oscar-winner Helen Mirren (“The Queen”).

Gerwig directed “Barbie” from a screenplay by Gerwig & Oscar nominee Noah Baumbach (“Marriage Story,” “The Squid and the Whale”), based on Barbie by Mattel. The film’s producers are Oscar nominees David Heyman (“Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood,” “Marriage Story,” “Gravity”), Margot Robbie (“Birds of Prey,” “Promising Young Woman,” “I, Tonya”), Tom Ackerley (“Promising Young Woman,” “I, Tonya”) and Robbie Brenner (“Dallas Buyers Club”), with Gerwig, Baumbach, Ynon Kreiz, Richard Dickson, Michael Sharp, Josey McNamara, Courtenay Valenti, Toby Emmerich and Cate Adams serving as executive producers.

Gerwig’s creative team behind the camera included Oscar-nominated director of photography Rodrigo Prieto (“The Irishman,” “Silence,” “Brokeback Mountain”), Oscar-nominated production designer Sarah Greenwood (“Beauty and the Beast,” “Anna Karenina”), Oscar-winning costume designer Jacqueline Durran (“Little Women,” “Anna Karenina”), editor Nick Houy (“Little Women,” “Lady Bird”), visual effects supervisor Glen Pratt (“Paddington 2,” “Beauty and the Beast”) and music supervisor George Drakoulias (“White Noise,” “Marriage Story”), with a score by Oscar winners Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt (“A Star Is Born”), who also contributed to numerous songs on the film’s soundtrack. The soundtrack includes an impressive roster of today’s hottest music artists, including Lizzo, Dua Lipa, Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice with Aqua, Charli XCX, KAROL G feat. Aldo Ranks, Tame Impala, Dominic Fike, HAIM, The Kid LAROI, Khalid, PinkPantheress, GAYLE, Ava Max, FIFTY FIFTY and more.

Warner Bros. Pictures Presents a Heyday Films Production, a LuckyChap Entertainment Production, an NB/GG Pictures Production, a Mattel Production, “Barbie.” The film is distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures.

“Barbie” is rated PG-13 by the MPA for suggestive references and brief language.

