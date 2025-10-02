InfusionPoints Welcomes Jeff Bivens as Vice President of Customer Success to Drive Mission-Ready Growth

InfusionPoints, a leading cybersecurity and cloud engineering firm serving U.S. Federal and Commercial markets, today announced the appointment of Jeff Bivens as Vice President of Customer Success. In this role, Bivens will drive the company’s customer success strategy, aligning every engagement – from fully managed FedRAMP cloud platforms to zero-trust implementations – with our customers’ goals to deliver measurable, mission-focused outcomes.

InfusionPoints Welcomes Jeff Bivens

Jeff brings a distinguished track record in cloud security and regulatory compliance, having held senior program leadership roles at Dell Services Federal Government and Workiva. Throughout his career, he has demonstrated a deep commitment to serving customers and guiding organizations through complex regulatory frameworks, including FedRAMP.

What makes Jeff’s appointment especially meaningful is his long-standing relationship with InfusionPoints. While at Dell Services, Jeff spearheaded the initiative that became InfusionPoints’ inaugural FedRAMP engagement. Later at Workiva, he once again selected InfusionPoints to support their FedRAMP journey. His consistent trust in our mission and capabilities speaks volumes.

“Jeff, a seasoned leader with decades of experience in cybersecurity, program management, and customer operations, will focus on enhancing InfusionPoints’ Build | Manage | Defend service model,” said Jason Shropshire, COO of InfusionPoints. “He will also drive long-term value, operational excellence, and continuous improvement across all customer engagements.”

“InfusionPoints’ commitment to customer success is why I became a repeat client and is what compelled me to join the company. And our continued commitment to customer security and success, amidst dynamic changes to the technology and cyber threat landscape, will ensure our customers succeed in the years to come.”, said Jeff Bivens, VP of Customer Success.

Jeff’s appointment marks a new chapter in InfusionPoints’ Evergreen journey, one rooted in purpose, perseverance, and people first. His focus on long-term relationships, measurable value, and continuous improvement strengthens the bridge between customer success and mission success across our customer journey.

