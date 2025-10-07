Intrusion Inc. Launches Shield Cloud Availability in AWS Marketplace

New autonomous network enforcement delivers real-time threat protection for AWS environments

Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ) (“Intrusion” or the “Company”), a pioneer in reputation-based threat prevention, announced today the availability of Intrusion Shield Cloud in AWS Marketplace, a digital catalog that helps you find, buy, deploy, and manage software, data products, and professional services from thousands of vendors. This is a significant milestone in the Company’s mission to deliver autonomous network enforcement across modern infrastructure.

Deployed as a virtual firewall gateway, Shield Cloud enables organizations to automatically block outbound communications of known malicious IPs and domains, mitigating threats before they cause any harm to a customer’s network. The offering extends Intrusion’s network enforcement capabilities to workloads operating in the cloud.

“We are excited to announce the availability of our Shield Cloud offering in AWS Marketplace, which we believe will help drive long-term growth for our business,” said Tony Scott, CEO of Intrusion. “Being available in AWS Marketplace not only expands access to Shield but also positions our enforcement engine directly where innovation is taking place. We look forward to providing new customers with the security solutions that they need to scale confidently in the cloud and respond to any evolving cyber threats without delay.”

A New Layer of Defense for Modern Cloud Workloads

While many cloud security tools aim to prevent external threats, adversaries already inside of a network or embedded in third-party dependencies can still cause harm. Intrusion’s Shield Cloud offering is purpose-built to eliminate this gap.

Leveraging decades of internet history and defense-grade threat intelligence, Intrusion Shield Cloud analyzes network traffic in real time and autonomously blocks traffic to and from destinations with poor or unknown reputations, reducing noise and operational burden of traditional alert-driven tools.

Key Benefits

Real-time threat blocking – Proactively stops outbound calls to malicious IPs and domains before harm is done.

Autonomous enforcement – Minimizes risk by eliminating dependency on manual alerts or human intervention.

Simplified operations – Centralized policy, reporting, and control deliver streamlined cloud security operations.

Availability

To access Intrusion Shield Cloud in AWS Marketplace, please use the following link HERE.

About Intrusion Inc.

Intrusion Inc. is a cybersecurity company based in Plano, Texas, specializing in advanced threat intelligence. At the core of its capabilities is TraceCop, a proprietary database that catalogs the historical behavior, associations, and reputational risk of IPv4 and IPv6 addresses, domain names, and hostnames. Built on years of gathering global internet intelligence and supporting government entities, this data forms the backbone of Intrusion’s commercial solutions.

Its most recent solution is Intrusion Shield – a next-generation network security platform designed to detect and prevent threats in real time. In observe mode, Shield delivers analytical insights powered by Intrusion’s exclusive data, helping organizations identify unseen patterns and previously unknown risks. In protect mode, it monitors traffic flow and automatically blocks known malicious and unknown connections from entering or exiting the network – providing a powerful defense against Zero-Day threats and ransomware. By integrating Shield into a network, organizations can elevate their overall security posture and enhance the performance of their broader cybersecurity architecture.

