Nextech3D.ai Expands Blockchain Ticketing Strategy With Acquisition of EventToken.com, EventDrop.io, and NextechTickets.com, Raises $595,000

Institutional Investor Converts Warrants, Injecting $595,000 to Accelerate Nextech3D.ai’s Blockchain Ticketing Rollout and Event Token Ecosystem

Nextech3D.ai (CSE:NTAR)(OTCQB:NEXCF)(FSE:EP2), an AI-powered 3D and event-technology company, is pleased to announce the acquisition of three strategic domain names – EventToken.com, EventDrop.io, and NextechTickets.com – to anchor the Company’s upcoming blockchain ticketing ecosystem, set to debut in Q4 2025. The Company is pleased to announce it has raised $595,000 from a single institutional investor through the voluntary conversion of 3,500,000 warrants set to expire in November 2026, at $0.17 per warrant.

These acquisitions further position Nextech3D.ai to lead the digital age of event ticketing, sponsorship, and loyalty through blockchain technology.

Strategic Domain Acquisitions

The new domain portfolio represents the foundation of Nextech’s Event Token Ecosystem:

EventToken.com – Core brand and marketplace for blockchain-based event access and ticketing.

EventDrop.io – Platform dedicated to sponsor airdrops, attendee rewards, and digital collectibles.

NextechTickets.com – Corporate hub connecting the blockchain ticketing experience to the Company’s existing Map D and Eventdex platforms.

Evan Gappelberg, CEO of Nextech3D.ai comments “Acquiring these domains solidifies our long-term vision to build a scalable, trusted, and user-friendly blockchain ticketing infrastructure,” He continues “EventToken.com and EventDrop.io are more than domain names-they represent the entry points into a new digital economy where every event ticket becomes a verifiable token and every sponsor interaction becomes measurable.”

Aligning With the Upcoming Q4 Blockchain Ticketing Launch

This announcement follows Nextech’s recent press release outlining its two-track blockchain ticketing roadmap , which includes a walletless custodial solution launching in Q4 2025 and a self-custody option planned for early 2026.

The addition of these domains provides the branding and infrastructure needed to support that rollout, integrating directly with Nextech’s Eventdex registration platform and Map D event suite.

Financial Update

The Company is pleased to announce it has raised $595,000 from a single institutional investor through the voluntary conversion of 3,500,000 warrants set to expire in November 2026, at $0.17 per warrant. These warrants were originally issued as part of the November 2023 offering. This capital infusion underscores the continued confidence and long-term support of Nextech3D.ai’s investor base as the Company advances its blockchain ticketing initiatives and broader growth strategy.

Riding the Wave of Tokenization Growth

The global adoption of blockchain and tokenized real-world assets continues to accelerate. According to Boston Consulting Group and Ripple, the market capitalization of tokenized assets is expected to exceed $18.9 trillion by 2033, up from just $0.6 trillion in 2025 .

Nextech3D.ai believes this same macro-trend will drive widespread blockchain adoption across the live-event sector, positioning the Company in the “Event Token” category as tokenization expands from finance and real estate into mainstream consumer experiences.

About the Event Token Ecosystem

The Event Token Ecosystem unifies blockchain ticketing, sponsor airdrops, and loyalty rewards across Nextech’s existing event-tech platforms.

Key features include:

Blockchain Ticketing : Secure, verifiable, and programmable event access.

Sponsor Airdrops (via EventDrop.io): Tokenized engagement campaigns and branded digital rewards.

Cross-Event Loyalty: Attendees earn and redeem tokens across multiple Map D and Eventdex events.

About Nextech3D.ai

Nextech3D.ai (CSE:NTAR)(OTCQX:NEXCF)(FSE:EP2) is a diversified technology company with patented AI-powered 3D modeling, mapping, and event-technology solutions. The Company’s platforms-Map D, Eventdex, and the forthcoming Event Token Ecosystem-power thousands of events annually, offering interactive floor plans, exhibitor management, sponsorship tools, and blockchain-enabled ticketing. The company is strategically positioned in the $85B+ global online ticketing market, projected to grow to $103B by 2030 ( Mordor Intelligence Report ), and is set to launch blockchain-enabled ticketing in 2025. Nextech3D.ai also delivers AI-powered 3D modeling and spatial computing solutions at scale for major global retailers and platforms, including Amazon, Shopify, BigCommerce, and WooCommerce.

For further information, please visit: www.Nextech3D.ai .

Investor Relations: investors@nextechar.com

For more information, visit Nextech3D.ai .

Evan Gappelberg /CEO and Director

866-ARITIZE (274-8493)

