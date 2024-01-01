Infobip and the MoneyGram Haas F1 Team Redefine Fan Engagement in Austin

MoneyGram Haas F1 Team interactive platform, powered by Infobip, provides fans a personalized experience at scale

VODNJAN, Croatia–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Global cloud communications platform Infobip and the MoneyGram Haas F1 Team are launching an interactive fan experience to deepen fan connections during the race week in Austin, Texas. With this latest collaboration, Infobip is reenforcing the MoneyGram Haas F1 Team’s image as a tech-forward, fan-first team in the digital era. Powered by RCS and WhatsApp, through this one-to-one engagement with thousands of fans simultaneously, Infobip is boosting the MoneyGram Haas F1 Team’s fan experience through richer race day experiences.





Ahead of the race on 17 October, Infobip and the MoneyGram Haas F1 Team will roll out an interactive platform, both at the circuit and remotely, with the chance to gamify the race day outcome and win team memorabilia. This will be available via WhatsApp and Rich Communication Services (RCS) messaging. RCS is the next generation messaging protocol for smart phones that offers interactive features and branding opportunities that can help enhance fan engagement.

Infobip and the MoneyGram Haas F1 Team’s collaboration at the U.S. race in Austin comes after the partnership launch in May. This announcement also follows the launch of a click-to-WhatsApp conversational assistant at the Monza and Singapore race weekends. As part of the multi-year partnership, the MoneyGram Haas F1 Team is deploying Infobip’s technology to connect with fans in new, personalized ways that drive loyalty.

“Our work with Infobip is empowering us to communicate and interact with fans in a modern, personalized way that provides them with a better experience. Through Infobip’s technology, MoneyGram Haas F1 race fans can engage with their favorite team no matter where they are located,” said Mark Morrell, MoneyGram Haas F1 Team’s Director of Marketing.

“Together, Infobip and the MoneyGram Haas F1 Team are in the pole position when it comes to transforming the way fans interact with their favorite sports teams,” said Ivan Ostojić, Chief Business Officer at Infobip. “We’re delivering winning fan experiences that drive loyalty to the MoneyGram Haas F1 Team by offering richer, more interactive fan journeys.”

Infobip’s Conversational Experience Orchestration Platform (CXOP) makes the MoneyGram Haas F1 Team a leading contender when it comes to enhancing the digital experience for fans, and interactive quizzes are only the start. Together, the two brands known for engineering excellence and innovation are navigating a roadmap that includes future phases such as AI-powered race predictions, personalized content recommendations based on fan preferences, and integration with augmented reality features that will bring fans even closer to the race day experience. Infobip and the MoneyGram Haas F1 Team will also explore advanced simulator integrations, giving fans virtual access to the team’s performance data and training insights.

About Infobip



Infobip is a global cloud communications platform that enables businesses to build connected experiences across all stages of the customer journey. Accessed through a single platform, Infobip’s omnichannel engagement, identity, user authentication and contact centre solutions help businesses and partners overcome the complexity of consumer communications to grow business and increase loyalty. It offers natively built technology with the capacity to reach over seven billion mobile devices and ‘things’ in 6 continents connected to over 9,700+ connections of which 800+ are direct operator connections. Infobip was established in 2006 and is led by its co-founders, CEO Silvio Kutić and Izabel Jelenić.

About MoneyGram Haas F1 Team



2025 sees MoneyGram Haas F1 Team celebrate its tenth season in the FIA Formula 1 World Championship. The first American Formula 1 team to compete in the sport since 1986, MoneyGram Haas F1 Team made an immediate impression with a memorable points-scoring debut at the 2016 Australian Grand Prix. Founded by industrialist Gene Haas – owner of Haas Automation, the largest CNC machine tool builder in North America with over 80 outlets globally – MoneyGram Haas F1 Team is headquartered in Kannapolis, North Carolina in the United States with additional operations in Banbury, England and Maranello, Italy. Technical partnerships with Scuderia Ferrari and Toyota GAZOO Racing further underline MoneyGram Haas F1 Team’s commitment to excellence within Formula 1. Domestically Gene Haas remains a stalwart of the American motorsport scene having started his own NASCAR team in 2002. A 2008 partnership with champion driver Tony Stewart led to the renamed Stewart-Haas Racing becoming a powerhouse operation winning two NASCAR Cup titles and two NASCAR Xfinity championships through to the end of the program in 2024. Haas’s personal dedication to NASCAR continues with the creation of Haas Factory Team for 2025 – running in both the Cup and Xfinity series.

