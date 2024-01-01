Heru Surpasses 1 Million Eyes Tested, Cementing Leadership in AI-Powered Vision Diagnostics

Rapid Adoption by Leading Eye Care Providers and Clinical Validation from Bascom Palmer Eye Institute, Fuel Accelerated Growth

MIAMI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#automation—Heru, the leader in AI-powered vision diagnostics, today announced it has surpassed a landmark achievement of one million eyes tested on its wearable platform. This significant milestone underscores the company’s accelerated adoption across the United States and solidifies its position as the market leader in modernizing the standard of care for eye exams.









Born out of the Bascom Palmer Eye Institute, the #1 ranked eye hospital in the nation at UHealth — the University of Miami Health System and Miller School of Medicine, Heru’s platform does more than just replace a roomful of legacy equipment; it delivers the critical advantage of digitizing and automating manual eye tests for unparalleled efficiency and clinical consistency.

“Surpassing one million eyes tested is a testament to the trust that a growing collective of eye care professionals has placed in Heru to help them care for their patients,” said Mohamed Abou Shousha, M.D., Ph.D., founder and CEO of Heru and associate professor of clinical ophthalmology at the Bascom Palmer Eye Institute, University of Miami Miller School of Medicine. “Our mission has always been to democratize high-quality vision care by making it more accessible, accurate, and efficient. This milestone is not just a number; it represents a million opportunities where patients received a higher standard of care, where doctors were empowered with immediate, objective data, and where vision-threatening conditions may have been detected earlier. We are leading the charge in a new era of vision care, and our accelerated growth shows the industry is ready for this transformation.”

Heru’s credibility is deeply rooted in its origins and rigorous clinical validation at the Bascom Palmer, where the technology was developed and tested for more than a decade. This scientific foundation has been critical to the platform’s widespread acceptance and rapid commercial traction with leading enterprise accounts and private practices alike.

“At Bascom Palmer, our goal is to constantly advance the paradigm of care for patients everywhere,” said Eduardo C. Alfonso, M.D., director of Bascom Palmer and professor and chair of ophthalmology at the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine. “Heru is a direct result of this commitment, transforming a decade of dedicated research in artificial intelligence and virtual reality into a practical tool that is now elevating clinical care on a national scale. Surpassing one million eyes tested demonstrates that the future we envisioned, one that is more efficient, accessible, and data-driven, is now a reality.”

About Heru Heru is an AI-powered software platform that is revolutionizing vision care. Born out of the University of Miami’s Bascom Palmer Eye Institute, the #1 eye hospital in the U.S., Heru digitizes and automates multiple eye exams in a single, portable, FDA-registered wearable device. The platform is backed by 60+ patents and is clinically validated to replace several legacy diagnostic devices, increasing practice efficiency and improving the standard of care. Heru is committed to democratizing vision care by making advanced diagnostic technology accessible anytime, anywhere. For more information, visit seeheru.com.

About Bascom Palmer Eye Institute Bascom Palmer Eye Institute of the University of Miami Health System, is ranked the #1 eye hospital in the United States by U.S. News & World Report. Bascom Palmer serves as the Department of Ophthalmology for the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine. Its physicians and scientists are recognized as international leaders in their fields, dedicated to advancing vision research and providing state-of-the-art patient care.

Contacts

Media Contact:

Heru, Inc.



PR@heru.net

844-SEE-HERU (844-733-4378)