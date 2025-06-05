Backblaze to Highlight Media Workflows and Pricing Transparency at NAB New York

93% of media & entertainment organizations report surprise cloud storage fees; half say egress costs prevent switching to providers better suited for media workflows.

The study, based on a survey of 101 M&E leaders managing over 250TB of cloud infrastructure, found that rising egress fees and unpredictable billing models are forcing companies to make trade-offs that directly impact content availability, archives, and production strategies.

Cloud bills undermine content workflows

According to the research, 93% of media organizations report being hit with unexpected cloud storage fees, with nearly half incurring them monthly or more often. To manage costs, companies are making difficult compromises:

61% reduce dataset sizes to control storage bills, limiting access to valuable content archives.

49% shorten retention policies, risking the loss of media that could be repurposed or redistributed.

41% curtail usage of existing libraries, reducing monetization opportunities.

29% cut staff allocation or headcount tied to content workflows.

“The data shows what media professionals know from experience: production and distribution workflows are being throttled not by technology, but by cloud economics,” said Gleb Budman, CEO at Backblaze. “Innovation is a function of how freely data can move. If every hop from archive to AI tool, or from mezzanines to CDNs adds egress risk, you narrow your options. Our job is to remove that friction.”

Locked in by costs, ready for change

The survey also highlights how restrictive cloud pricing models are keeping M&E companies tied to providers that may no longer fit their needs:

50% cite egress and data movement costs as the biggest barrier to switching providers.

34% are contract-locked, while 42% cite technical complexity as another major barrier.

Despite these hurdles, 64% are at least slightly likely to consider switching providers in the next year—a signal that demand for transparent, best-of-breed options is rising.

M&E leaders also highlighted the attributes they value most in a storage provider: compliance (50%), ease of use (42%), customer support (37%), and high throughput (31%)—all critical to video workflows that span creation, post-production, and global distribution.

Industry philosophy is also shifting: 67% of M&E organizations prefer best-of-breed technology approaches over one-stop-shop solutions, underscoring growing frustration with restrictive ecosystems.

About the survey

The Backblaze–Dimensional Research 2025 Cloud Storage Survey was conducted from May 24 to June 5, 2025, with a total of 403 respondents responsible for over 250TB of cloud infrastructure. Respondents provided insight into cloud storage challenges, vendor preferences, and the impact of AI-driven data growth on infrastructure strategies.

