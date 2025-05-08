American College of Education and EDmarket Partnership Creates Transfer Pathway for Education Business Professionals

EDmarket’s ECLPS certification completers can transfer into ACE’s M.Ed. in Educational Business Administration

American College of Education ® (ACE) recently partnered with the Education Market Association (EDmarket), a nonprofit trade association that connects manufacturers, dealers, architects, designers and schools to transform learning environments.

EDmarket’s ECLPS certification completers can transfer into ACE’s M.Ed. in Educational Business Administration

The collaboration allows EDmarket Certified Learning Place Specialist (ECLPS) certification completers to transfer into ACE’s M.Ed. in Educational Business Administration, reducing program cost and completion time. ECLPS completers can also have their coursework transcribed into academic graduate credits.

“Partnering with EDmarket gives direct access to their students for an advanced degree, equipping them to become business leaders in education settings,” ACE President and CEO Geordie Hyland said. “Both programs combined create a strong foundation for these students to transform classrooms in a research-based, innovative way.”

EDmarket offers an extensive repertoire of programs to advance the development of learning spaces, and the ECLPS program equips completers with competencies in interior architecture and design for educational spaces. ACE’s M.Ed. in Educational Business Administration equips students to become strategic business leaders in education settings through the lens of the Association of School Business Officials International standards.

“We’re thrilled to partner with ACE and provide a pathway to further education for our certification completers,” EDmarket President and CEO Jim McGarry said. “When we develop leaders who are passionate about innovative learning spaces, we are joining hands with the educators who need classrooms that inspire, motivate and support student success. Partnering with ACE allows our students to deepen their skills and lead the charge.”

About American College of Education

American College of Education (ACE) is an accredited, fully online college specializing in high-quality, affordable programs in education, business, leadership, healthcare and nursing. Headquartered in Indianapolis, ACE offers more than 60 innovative and engaging programs for adult students to pursue a doctorate, specialist, master’s or bachelor’s degree, along with graduate-level certificate programs. In addition to being a leader in online education, ACE is a Certified B Corporation and part of a global movement to use the power of business to solve social and environmental problems.

About Education Market Association (EDmarket)

EDmarket empowers a collaborative community of education leaders, dealers, A&D professionals, and manufacturers, building connections to innovate and transform learning environments. Through research-based thought leadership, partnerships, and professional development, EDmarket drives student success and shapes the future of education. www.edmarket.org

Contact Information

Maria Penaloza

Media & Content Strategy Manager

maria.penaloza@issuerdirect.com

SOURCE: American College of Education

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire