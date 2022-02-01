Incenter Marketing Elevates Jake Haynes to Director of Creative Operations

Leader Recognized for Success Ensuring Creative and Service Excellence

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Branding—Incenter Marketing, a national branding, marketing, public relations, and sales engagement firm with specialties in the mortgage and finance industries, today announced the promotion of Jake Haynes to Director of Creative Operations. In his new role, Mr. Haynes is responsible for maximizing the creative impact of every Incenter Marketing program using the most effective strategies, tactics and tools, while ensuring consistently topnotch service.





“Since Jake became part of the Incenter Marketing team, he has developed a legion of ‘fans’ who appreciate that design is just the beginning of his talents. He is a true leader who automatically takes full ownership of every project and its seamless delivery. He is constantly seeking out new opportunities to grow his value, master the next generation of marketing technology, and bolster his colleagues’ success. He has earned this well-deserved promotion and Incenter Marketing’s clients are the beneficiaries,” said Bruno Pasceri, President of parent company Incenter Lender Services (Incenter).

“I am so excited by this opportunity to continue building our clients’ businesses through strong creative marketing programs. Our team is filled with award-winning professionals who are at the top of their game, whether as brand strategists, digital marketers, designers, or media relations leaders. When we come together to bring a brand to life, the results are powerful,” said Mr. Haynes, who joined Incenter Marketing in 2020 as a Senior Graphic Designer.

The new Director of Creative Operations has more than a decade of experience in various creative roles, working with clients from a broad range of industries such as mortgage and lending, automotive retail, home improvement and more. He holds a B.A. in global communications and graphic design from Roger Williams University.

Contact Mr. Haynes at jake.haynes@incenterls.com.

About Incenter Marketing



Incenter Marketing, an integrated branding, marketing, public relations and sales engagement firm, helps organizations build brands that are better able to transcend market fluctuations because they are true to themselves in all market conditions. More information about Incenter Marketing—which focuses on lending, housing finance, capital markets, fintech, B2B, B2C and professional service firms—is available at incentermarketing.com.

Contacts

Dawn Ringel



Dawn.ringel@incenterls.com; 617-285-0652