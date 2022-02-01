Positive Development Expands Leadership Team with Hiring of New Chief Clinical Officer and Chief Financial Officer

Top Developmental Care Provider Aligns Talent with Momentum Building Behind the Movement for Alternative Autism Care

MCLEAN, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Autism—Positive Development, the nation’s leading provider of developmental therapy to children on the autism spectrum, is excited to announce Kate Rollins has joined the company as the new Chief Clinical Officer (CCO) along with Josh Willeford as the new Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Rollins will be responsible for continuing to scale the clinical and operational infrastructure for Positive Development’s low intensity and cost intervention to a national scale while maintaining exceptional outcomes. Willeford will be responsible for managing the capital efficiency of Positive Development’s strategy and operations as it grows to profitability while continuing to expand in both existing and new markets.





Kate Rollins brings over 28 years of experience across a variety of healthcare settings to Positive Development. She most recently served as Senior Vice President, Clinical Operations and Chief Nursing Officer for Accolade, Inc., a personalized healthcare company, where she was responsible for a national care team managing millions of members across the country.

A Registered Nurse, Rollins previously served as Senior Vice President, Population Health and Innovation for Gorman Health Group, a leading solutions and consulting firm for government-sponsored health programs, as well as Chief Nursing Officer for Evolent Health, a company focused on achieving better health outcomes for people with complex conditions.

Mike Suiters, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of Positive Development, said: “Kate is a fantastic addition to our senior executive team. Her leadership experience will greatly benefit our clinicians, colleagues and clients at Positive Development.”

“As a clinical strategy and operations leader with extensive knowledge on population health and care/utilization management, my background couldn’t have prepared me better for this role with Positive Development,” said Rollins. “I’m thrilled to join the team and help advance our Developmental Care model that helps autistics understand themselves and build positive connections with the world.”

Josh Willeford is an experienced financial leader with over 23 years excelling in various high-profile roles in finance and healthcare settings. Most recently, serving as CFO of Osso VR, a leading virtual reality surgical training and assessment platform, where he co-led Series A, B and C funding rounds and secured multiple debt facilities. In addition, he built the finance, accounting, legal and HR teams from scratch. Prior to that role, Willeford was the CFO for Groups Recover Together, a national leader in value-based care for Opioid Use Disorder (OUD), in which he was instrumental in helping co-lead the Series B funding round along with building the finance, accounting and revenue cycle management teams.

“Josh brings extraordinary financial and leadership skills in healthcare management and business process improvement to Positive Development,” said Suiters. “His culture-first, relationship-focused and mission-minded approach is a natural fit as we continue expanding our Developmental Care services to neurodivergent children and their families across the U.S.”

“It’s an exciting time to join Positive Development and I’m honored to assume this important leadership position as the new CFO,” said Willeford. “I’ll be focused on furthering our mission in support of delivering quality, evidence-based Developmental Care to all families in need.”

About Positive Development

Since 2020, our company has been on a mission to deliver Developmental Care to as many neurodivergent children and families as possible. Our team represents dedicated parents, devoted family members, impassioned self-advocates, and pioneering clinicians. Together, we’ve experienced the transformative power of high-quality Developmental Care firsthand – personally, professionally, and scientifically. As the largest provider of Developmental Care in the country, Positive Development is committed to broadening access to this life-changing approach while establishing best practices in clinical support. Our dedication to outcomes measurement and evaluation will be of benefit to all families we serve.

