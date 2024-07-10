Santa Cruz Software Enhances BrandingUI with Advanced Ad Design Automation

BrandingUI Automates Time-consuming Task of Rendering Banner Ads for Popular Platforms Including Facebook, Instagram and Google Ads

SANTA CRUZ, Calif., July 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Santa Cruz Software today announced BrandingUI, a distributed marketing resource portal, now offers ad design automation, enabling users to automate the resizing and reformatting of banner ads for popular platforms, including Facebook, Instagram and Google Ads. This addition to BrandingUI enhances the process of creating branded marketing collateral in various banner ad sizes, streamlining the design process for marketing teams.

BrandingUI enables marketing and design teams to create branded marketing collateral that can be easily modified and localized. By leveraging lockable templates, designers can create designs that can then be edited by non-designer teammates like those in sales and marketing, without ever risking brand compliance. With the new automation feature, users can now effortlessly generate banner ads in various sizes through automatic resizing and reformatting, freeing designers from repetitive tasks and allowing them to focus on high-value, creative projects.

The new automation capabilities are designed to work seamlessly within the existing BrandingUI framework. Users can now create packages of artboards for campaigns, reducing the time spent resizing for various banner ad sizes and other output dimensions. The system analyzes design file objects to reposition and resize elements such as logos, background images and call-to-action text, ensuring optimal layout for each platform.

“Integrating this new functionality into BrandingUI marks a significant step in our mission to empower designers and marketers,” said Mark Hilton, CEO of Santa Cruz Software. “By automating the resizing and rendering process for banner ads, we are not only saving valuable time but also enhancing the overall productivity of our users. This improvement allows our clients to deliver consistent and impactful marketing campaigns across multiple platforms with ease.”

In addition to these enhancements, BrandingUI continues to offer its core features, including secure and scalable content customization, permissions-based access, customizable workflows and approval processes. These features ensure that marketing collateral remains brand-compliant and can be quickly and easily edited from a web browser by team members across different locations.

About Santa Cruz Software

Santa Cruz Software offers a suite of tools to connect Adobe applications to other Cloud Services, enabling teams to collaborate seamlessly on projects without ever leaving their applications. Enjoy simplified version control, easy asset search and seamless connection between your shared team assets. Santa Cruz Software features are designed to streamline brand compliance, empower collaboration between teams and increase productivity. Solutions range from integratable Dynamic Templates based upon Adobe InDesign (PrintUI), a DAM connector for Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe InDesign, Adobe Premiere and Adobe After Effects (LinkrUI), an ad design automation platform (BannersUI) and a turnkey collateral/campaign portal (BrandingUI). For more information, visit the Santa Cruz Software website.

