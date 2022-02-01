Ole Smoky Distillery and Big Green Egg Partner to Welcome Fall With “Amp up Your Grillin’ and Chillin’” Sweepstakes

GATLINBURG, Tenn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Ole Smoky Distillery, the most visited distillery in the world and #1 moonshine brand in the U.S., is welcoming the fall season by launching their first-ever “Amp Up Your Grillin’ And Chillin’” partnership with Big Green Egg, the world’s leading manufacturer of the premier outdoor cooking system. Now through November 30, fans can enter for a chance to win the ultimate fall BBQ package, including a Big Green Egg and exclusive Ole Smoky merchandise.









To kick off the start of fall and the beloved tailgate season, Ole Smoky is collaborating with Big Green Egg to celebrate both brands’ deep appreciation for tradition, craftsmanship, and the joy of gathering with friends and family while enjoying cocktails and BBQ. Ole Smoky’s delicious and diverse array of flavors, combined with Big Green Egg’s ability to roast, smoke, and grill with precision, creates endless opportunities for flavorful backyard experiences. Through the “Amp Up Your Grillin’ And Chillin’” sweepstakes, consumers are encouraged to incorporate Ole Smoky products in their grillin’ recipes, & enjoy a cocktail while doing so.

“This partnership between Ole Smoky and Big Green Egg perfectly captures the essence of fall by combining the authenticity of our moonshine and whiskey with their premier outdoor cooking system,” said Robert Hall, CEO, Ole Smoky Distillery. “Our shared values, complementary products, and strong brands make this collaboration the ideal choice for creating memorable moments during the fall season.”

“At Big Green Egg, we know that great food cooked over charcoal is a perfect match for a well-crafted cocktail,” said Dan Gertsacov, President, Big Green Egg. “This partnership with Ole Smoky Distillery brings together two brands that put quality first and believe that good food and drink with friends and family make for a life well-lived.”

Fans can visit biggreenegg.olesmoky.com to enter for a chance to win a Big Green Egg and the ultimate fall BBQ package. The grand prize winner will receive a Large Big Green Egg in an integrated Nest + Handler with Mates, a Big Green Egg cookbook, and an Ole Smoky BBQ tool set, apron, and retro webbed chair. First prize winners will also take home a Big Green Egg cookbook and an Ole Smoky BBQ tool set, apron, and retro webbed chair. The sweepstakes will run through November 30, 2023.

In addition to entering the sweepstakes, fans can visit the website for an Ole Smoky recipe list inspired by the theme of a fall cookout and incorporating Ole Smoky products, like the Apple Pie Moonshine in ‘Apple Pie Pulled Pork’ and Peach Whiskey in ‘Peach Infused Baby-Back Ribs.’ The website also features BBQ-themed cocktail recipes such as the ‘Apple Pie Ginger,’ ‘Hunch Punch Cooler,’ and ‘Front Porch Peach Tea.’

Founded in 2010 in Gatlinburg, Tennessee, Ole Smoky was and is a leading distiller of premium moonshines and whiskeys, while being known for its high quality, innovative and award-winning flavors. The company now retails across all 50 states and in over 20 countries around the world. For more information on Ole Smoky and its products, visit olesmoky.com.

Ole Smoky is the leading distiller of premium moonshine in the world, the leading craft distiller in the U.S. and the first federally licensed distillery in the history of East Tennessee. Founded in 2010, Ole Smoky’s roots are traced to the Smoky Mountains’ earliest settlers, families who produced moonshine with enduring pride and Appalachian spirit. Ole Smoky has been recognized on the Inc. 5000 List of the fastest growing private companies in America for three consecutive years – 2020, 2021, and 2022, as well as receiving the 2022 Shanken Communications’ Impact Hot Brand Award and 2023 Growth Brand Awards from Beverage Information Group. Today, Ole Smoky’s 25 creative moonshine flavors and 17 inventive whiskey flavors can be found in all 50 states, 20 countries and at the company’s four famed distilleries in Tennessee: The Holler and The Barrelhouse in Gatlinburg, The Barn in Pigeon Forge, and 6th & Peabody in Nashville. For more information, please visit olesmoky.com and follow Ole Smoky on social media @olesmoky.

Big Green Egg is the world’s leading manufacturer of the premier outdoor cooking system, unmatched for its versatility and culinary results. With seven distinct sizes sold in more than 50 countries, the Big Green Egg is ideally suited for the casual backyard griller and culinary aficionado alike, and has become the top choice of leading grillers and chefs around the world.

There is only one, original Big Green Egg – The Ultimate Cooking Experience! ®



www.BigGreenEgg.com

