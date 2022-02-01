EAW Names Audio Source New Manufacturer’s Rep for Pacific Northwest, Alaska and Hawaii

MOSES LAKE, WA, MARCH 26, 2024 – Eastern Acoustic Works (EAW®), a leader in professional audio solutions, has announced Audio Source, Inc. as its new manufacturer’s representative. Based in Moses Lake, WA, Audio Source will serve the Pacific Northwest including Washington, Oregon, Alaska, Hawaii, Northern California, Nevada and Idaho.

“We are very pleased to add a company of Audio Source’s caliber to our team,” says TJ Smith, President of EAW. “Audio Source has an outstanding reputation for excellence in product knowledge, as well as a passion for helping its clients create world class audio systems.”

With vast knowledge of EAW’s entire suite of products, a rich history in sales, and a dedicated focus to client relationships, Audio Source plans to grow EAW’s presence in their territory and beyond.

“Audio Source was founded on the premise of delivering sales results to the manufacturers we represent. We are excited to now be representing EAW, a company we have held in high regard for a very long time,” says Richard Gibson, Audio Source president.

“There is not only a lot of demand for EAW from existing users, but an entirely new generation of potential users that we look forward to exposing to the brand,” adds Dave Raneses, Audio Source vice president. “As true believers in their products, we couldn’t be any happier to be promoting, selling and working with EAW.”