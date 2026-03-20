ImagineAR Inc. Announces Warrant Extension

Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – March 20, 2026) – ImagineAR Inc. (CSE: IP) (OTCQB: IPNFF) (“ImagineAR” or the “Company”) announces that, subject to Canadian Securities Exchange approval, it is extending the terms of the following share purchase warrants.

1) 4,000,000 share purchase warrants issued pursuant to a private placement on May 29, 2023 exercisable at $0.05 per share purchase warrant and expiring on May 29, 2026 will now be extended and expire on May 29, 2028 and be exercisable at $0.05 per share purchase warrant.

2) 26,928,570 share purchase warrants issued pursuant to a private placement announced on October 31, 2023 exercisable at $0.05 per share purchase warrant and expiring on October 31, 2026 will now be extended and expire on October 31, 2028 and be exercisable at $0.05 per share purchase warrant.

3) 12,300,000 share purchase warrants issued pursuant to a convertible note financing announced on October 31, 2024 exercisable at $0.07 per share purchase warrant and expiring on October 31, 2027 will now be extended and expire on October 31, 2029 and be repriced to and exercisable at $0.05 per share purchase warrant.

About ImagineAR

ImagineAR Inc. (CSE: IP) (OTCQB: IPNFF) (FSE: GMS1) is an augmented reality (AR) platform, ImagineAR.com, that enables businesses of any size to create and implement their own AR immersive campaigns with no programming or technology experience. FameDays, wholly owned subsidiary, is a leading-edge developer of immersive entertainment centers, integrating AR/ AI and interactive technology to create fully immersive, high-impact experiences. The large-scale venues redefine storytelling by blending pre-rendered visuals, augmented reality overlays, and real-time interactivity, offering audiences a next-generation entertainment experience with limitless creative possibilities.

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