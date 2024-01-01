They Will Kill You (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) Available Now

MUSIC BY AWARD-WINNING COMPOSER CARLOS RAFAEL RIVERA

VINYL COMING SOON

PRESS ASSETS (FOR MEDIA USE): DOWNLOAD

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–WaterTower Music is proud to announce the release of They Will Kill You (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack), featuring original music by Grammy- and 3x Emmy-winning composer Carlos Rafael Rivera. Blending aggressive synth work with acoustic and electric guitars and sweeping orchestral textures, the music channels the film’s raw, hyper-violent energy while grounding it in a striking emotional undercurrent.





The soundtrack is available everywhere now via streaming platforms with vinyl coming soon through Waxwork Records.

Carlos Rafael Rivera shares:



“Working with director Kirill Sokolov on They Will Kill You pushed me completely out of my comfort zone, and I couldn’t be more grateful. Early on, Kirill told me that for this movie to work, we always had to ‘keep the middle finger in our pocket.’ That meant taking my initial, delicate ‘ghost story’ piano opening and evolving it into ‘The Sisters’ and ‘The Immortal’ themes by leaning heavily into aggressive synths. But the score became much more than a synth gig. Treating the ‘Maria Reeves’ theme with a mix of classical guitar and synths brought out an eclectic color I had not reached before, blending acoustic and electric guitars with orchestral elements. The challenge was on to write massive, adrenaline-fueled sequences like ‘The Fight,’ that could propel the hyper-violent tone of the film while protecting its genuine emotional core. It was a deeply collaborative, iterative process that made the music bolder and more badass than I could have imagined. Can’t wait for you all to hear this one.”

They Will Kill You (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)

Tracklisting:

1. The Sisters



2. The Dad



3. Maria Reeves



4. The Walls



5. The Mirror



6. The Eyeball



7. Asia Reeves



8. The Virgil



9. The Rescue



10. The Chase



11. The Fire



12. The Pig



13. The Immortal



14. The Fight



15. The End Credit Suite (from “They Will Kill You”)

ABOUT THEY WILL KILL YOU

They Will Kill You unleashes a blood-soaked, high-octane horror-action-comedy in which a young woman must survive the night at the Virgil, a demonic cult’s mysterious and twisted death-trap of a lair, before becoming their next offering in a uniquely brazen, big screen battle of epic kills and wickedly dark humor.

The film stars Zazie Beetz, Myha’la, Paterson Joseph, Tom Felton, Heather Graham, and Patricia Arquette.

Directed by Kirill Sokolov and written by Sokolov & Alex Litvak, the film is produced by Andy Muschietti, Barbara Muschietti and Dan Kagan, and executive produced by Russell Ackerman, John Schoenfelder, Carl Hampe, Litvak and Sokolov.

Behind the camera, Sokolov is joined by director of photography Isaac Bauman, production designer Jeremy Reed, editor Luke Doolan, costume designer Neil McClean and visual effects supervisor Marc Smith. The composer is Carlos Rafael Rivera, the music supervisor is Andrea von Foerster and the casting director is Richard Delia.

New Line Cinema and Nocturna present, in Association with Domain Entertainment, They Will Kill You, distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures, only in theaters in North America on March 27, 2026, and internationally beginning on 25 March 2026.

CARLOS RAFAEL RIVERA

Carlos Rafael Rivera is a Grammy and 3x Emmy winning composer and educator with a multifaceted career in Film, TV, and the Performing Arts. His work includes scores for Netflix’s GODLESS, for which he received a Primetime Emmy, his award-winning score for THE QUEEN’S GAMBIT, for which he won his second Primetime Emmy and first Grammy Award, Universal Pictures’ A WALK AMONG THE TOMBSTONES, starring Liam Neeson, the hit show HACKS for HBO Max, Universal’s CHUPA, as well as the global hit LA REINA DEL SUR 3 for Netflix/Telemundo. Most recently, he scored the upcoming Warner Bros. horror They Will Kill You.

Carlos scored the Apple TV series LESSONS IN CHEMISTRY, starring Brie Larson, for which he received his third Primetime Emmy award. In addition, Rivera received the Society of Composers and Lyricists (SCL) award for his main title sequence in the series.

Carlos was nominated for his fifth Primetime Emmy Award for his score to Netflix’s DEPT. Q, his latest collaboration with writer/director Scott Frank, for which he was also nominated for an SCL Award for the main title. Other projects include the Netflix limited series Griselda, starring Sofia Vergara; Bleecker Street’s Ezra, starring Bobby Cannavale, Rose Byrne, and Robert DeNiro; as well as AMC Network’s Monsieur Spade. In 2024, he was also recognized with a World Soundtrack Awards nomination for Television Composer of the Year, an award he previously won in 2021.

A protégé of Randy Newman, Carlos serves as Chair and Associate Professor at the University of Miami’s Frost School of Music in Media Scoring and Production.

He resides in Miami, Florida.

ABOUT WAXWORK RECORDS

Waxwork Records is an independent record label dedicated to original motion picture soundtracks, archival restorations, and collector editions that celebrate the intersection of film and music. Working closely with composers, filmmakers, and studios, Waxwork operates with fully in-house creative and manufacturing capabilities, overseeing production from concept and curation to pressing, packaging, and distribution. Through this integrated approach, the label delivers cinematic listening experiences to a global community of cinephiles and music enthusiasts. For more information, visit www.waxworkrecords.com.

ABOUT WATERTOWER MUSIC

WaterTower Music, the in-house label for the Warner Bros Discovery companies, releases recorded music as rich and diverse as the companies themselves. It has been the soundtrack home to many of the world’s most iconic films, television shows and games since 2001.

Contacts

PRESS CONTACTS

For WaterTower Music

Rocco Carrozza



Rocco.Carrozza@wbd.com

For Carlos Rafael Rivera

White Bear PR



Sarah Roche



sarah@whitebearpr.com