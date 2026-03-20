Cineverse Partners with VA Media to Accelerate Digital Monetization of its Growing Lineup of Fandom-Focused YouTube Channels

LOS ANGELES, March 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Cineverse (Nasdaq: CNVS), an entertainment technology company and studio, today announced a strategic partnership with VA Media, a recognized leader in strategy, channel management, and monetization for YouTube and other social networks including Facebook, Snapchat and TikTok.

Under the agreement, VA Media will work closely with Cineverse to deliver a comprehensive, YouTube-first growth strategy spanning both longform and shortform content, channel optimization, and financial modeling. The partnership will focus on building scalable channel architectures, improving discoverability, and unlocking new monetization opportunities across YouTube and adjacent social platforms.

This will begin with Cineverse’s popular Dog Whisperer with Cesar Millan YouTube channel, which is the company’s leading revenue generating channel on the platform.

“YouTube has become a core component of the distribution and discovery ecosystem for premium content,” said Philip Bellezza, Vice President of Strategic Growth at Cineverse. “VA Media’s expertise is already accelerating our growth on this platform and the broader social landscape by scaling audience development, strengthening channel performance, and expanding monetization across our portfolio of fandom-focused streaming brands, beginning with Dog Whisperer.”

Overall, on YouTube alone, Cineverse owned and/or operated channels account for more than 10 million subscribers and over 200 million video views. These feature content ranging from curated clips to full-length feature films and television episodes, spanning genres with passionate fandoms – from indie film and Asian movies, to romance, K-pop, horror, anime, and more.

“Cineverse has built an impressive portfolio of premium content and fandom-driven brands, and we see a significant opportunity to expand their reach across YouTube and the broader social video ecosystem,” said Mark Ashbridge, CEO of VA Media. “YouTube has become a critical platform for both audience development and long-term monetization of film and television libraries. By combining Cineverse’s content with VA Media’s expertise in channel strategy, optimization, and revenue growth, we’re focused on building scalable YouTube ecosystems that deepen fan engagement and unlock new monetization opportunities. Beginning with Dog Whisperer, we’re excited to partner with the Cineverse team to accelerate growth across their channel portfolio.”

About VA MEDIA

VA Media is a global media company headquartered in Australia and Los Angeles, specializing in AVOD and social video monetization. Home to a global network of genre-based movies, TV and unscripted channels on YouTube, VA Media is a leading entertainment partner for film and television on the platform. Through its independent network of channels reaching more than 21 million subscribers on YouTube and over 300 million monthly views across social platforms, VA Media provides distribution, managed services, and YouTube strategy to leading studios, producers and distributors, connecting their content with highly engaged global audiences. Its flagship YouTube channels include Movie Central, True Crime Central, Horror Central, Family Central, and Documentary Central.

About Cineverse Streaming

Cineverse owns and/or operates a wide range of premium streaming brands, from free, ad-supported streaming television (FAST) channels to YouTube and other social video channels, to ad-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) and subscription video-on-demand (SVOD) apps. These span fandoms – from single IP channels around pop cultural icons such as Bob Ross, The Dog Whisperer with Cesar Millan, Garfield and Barney, to channels curated for fans of Horror (Screambox, Midnight Pulp), Pan-Asian and Anime (RetroCrush, JoySauce, AsianCrush), Comedy (800 Pound Gorilla), Documentary and Crime (Crime Hunters, Docurama), Independent Film (Fandor), Music (Verse Karaoke), Romance and Rom Coms (Dove Channel), to name a few.

About Cineverse

Cineverse (Nasdaq: CNVS) is an entertainment technology company and studio. Fiercely innovative and independent, Cineverse develops and invests in technology and content that drives the future of the industry. Core to its business is Matchpoint® – a growing tech ecosystem powered by AI and designed to prepare, distribute, monetize, and continuously improve content across any platform. Matchpoint helps studios large and small operate at scale and improve performance and efficiency in an increasingly fragmented distribution environment. Additionally, Cineverse distributes more than 71,000 premium films, series, and podcasts, across theatrical, home entertainment, and streaming; operates dozens of digital properties that super serve passionate fandoms around the world; and works with leading brands to connect them with audiences they value. From award-winning technology to the highest-grossing unrated film in U.S. history, Cineverse has created a playbook that marries tech and content to redefine the next era of entertainment. For more information, visit home.cineverse.com.

Media Contact:

The Lippin Group for Cineverse

cineverse@lippingroup.com

Investor Contact:

Julie Milstead

investorrelations@cineverse.com

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SOURCE Cineverse Corp.