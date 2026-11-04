ImagineAR Announces Agreement to Acquire s3iai Inc.

Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – November 4, 2026) – ImagineAR Inc. (CSE: IP) (“ImagineAR” or the “Company“) is pleased to announce that on November 2, 2026 it entered into an agreement to purchase all of the issued and outstanding shares of s3iai Inc. (“s3iai“), a Delaware-based agentic artificial intelligence company that reads operational signals and executes automated actions through enterprise and infrastructure systems (the “Acquisition“). The deemed acquisition price for the Acquisition is $1,727,468.16, to be paid by the issuance to the shareholders of s3iai of an aggregate 68,891,154 Common Shares (each, a “Share“) and 103,855,662 pre-paid purchase warrants (each, a “Pre-Paid Warrant“), at an issue price of $0.01 per share and $0.01 per Pre-Paid Warrant. Each Pre-Paid Warrant is exercisable into one Common Share upon receipt by the Company of shareholder approval, on a majority of the minority basis, on or before the date that is three (3) years from the date of issuance. The shareholder approval is contractual as the Acquisition does not constitute a change of control of the Company pursuant to CSE policies.

All securities issued in connection with the Acquisition are subject to a statutory hold period of four (4) months plus a day from the date of issuance in accordance with applicable securities legislation. The Acquisition remains subject to CSE approval. There are no finder fees payable pursuant to the Acquisition.

The Acquisition is expected to be considered a “related party transaction” for the purposes of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 – Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions (“MI 61-101“) by virtue of the fact that the CEO and a shareholder of s3iai is the wife of Alen Silverrstieen, the CEO and a director of the Company. In consideration of the financial circumstances of the Company and a determination by the directors, the majority of whom are considered independent as determined pursuant to Part 7 of MI 61-101, the Company intends to rely upon the “financial hardship” exemptions from the requirements to obtain a formal valuation and minority shareholder approval in Sections 5.5(g) and 5.7(e) of MI 61-101 respectively. The Company will also file a material change report on SEDAR (www.sedar.com). The material change report will be filed less than 21 days prior to the closing of the Acquisition due to the Company’s immediate need for financing which is intended to occur as a consequence of the s3iai acquisition.

About s3iai

s3iai delivers agentic AI that executes. While conventional AI platforms stop at analysis and reporting, s3iai’s agents act on what they find, responding to new leads, opening service tickets, dispatching field crews and preparing compliance filings for review.

The platform integrates directly with the CRM, ERP, billing and operational systems businesses already rely on. Its agents retain the full history of every customer account and asset, plan complex multi-step tasks, and carry them through to completion. Clients define which actions require human approval, and all pricing and contract decisions remain under human control. Deployments typically go live in under two weeks, with no replacement of existing systems.

s3iai serves three high-value sectors. In energy, it supports oil and gas producers, utilities and renewable operators with predictive maintenance, work order automation and regulatory compliance. In professional services, it accelerates lead response and client retention for insurance, legal and accounting firms. In software, it helps SaaS companies identify expansion opportunities and intervene before customers churn. Every engagement includes a live executive dashboard that measures results against performance targets agreed at the outset.

About ImaginAR

ImagineAR Inc. (CSE: IP) is an augmented reality engagement company. The Company’s platform enables sports franchises, entertainment properties, consumer brands, and advertising partners to deliver location-aware, interactive, experiences to their audiences across mobile and connected devices. ImagineAR holds a growing portfolio of U.S. patents covering location-aware gameplay, crossplatform AR delivery, and adaptive real-world-driven experiences. For more information, visit ImagineAR.com.

ImagineAR shares are traded on the Canadian Securities Exchange http://thecse.com, symbol “IP”.

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https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/302497

Additional Information

Additional information relating to ImagineAR and other public filings, is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements relating to the timing and completion of the future operations of the Company and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as “will”, “may”, “should”, “anticipate”, “expects” and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact, included in this release.

Forward-looking information reflects current expectations of management regarding future events and operating performance as of the date of this news release. Such information involves significant risks and uncertainties, should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether or not such results will be achieved. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking information, including, without limitation: the risk that the acquisition of s3iai will not be completed within the time frame contemplated, on the terms announced, or at all; the risk that conditions precedent to the closing of the transaction and third-party consents, may not be satisfied or waived. Should any of the foregoing risks materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking information prove incorrect, actual results, performance, activities or achievements could vary materially from those expressed or implied by any forward-looking information contained in this news release. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of risks is not exhaustive.

The forward-looking information contained herein is expressly qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement. Forward-looking information reflects management’s current beliefs and is based on information currently available to ImagineAR. The forward-looking information is made as of the date of this news release and ImagineAR assumes no obligation to update or revise such information to reflect new events or circumstances, except as may be required by applicable law.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its regulation services provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/322527