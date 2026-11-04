New “Bible Loop” App Gives Teens a Reason to Slow Down With God’s Word

Created by YouVersion in partnership with OneHope, the free app makes daily time in Scripture fun and personal

OKLAHOMA CITY, Nov. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Bible Loop, the newest app in the YouVersion Family of Apps, gives teens a reason to slow down and spend more time in God’s Word. Created in partnership with OneHope, the free app was built for teens at a stage of life when independence is growing and habits are forming. Bible Loop is now available on Android and iOS in English, Spanish, Portuguese, and French.

Teens can start with a verse memorization game that turns daily Scripture into a habit, complete with an anonymous leaderboard for a little friendly competition. Learning Loops will add interactive lessons from partners teens love and trust, while Daily Check-Ins match devotional content to how a teen is feeling that day. A Verse of the Day and Daily Prayers round out the experience, with Bible text available in more than 50 versions across 10 languages.

“When we say we want to reach everyone, everywhere with God’s Word, teens are an important part of that vision, which is why we created Bible Loop specifically for them,” said Bobby Gruenewald, founder and CEO of YouVersion. “We’re grateful to OneHope for sharing their expertise in reaching young people with the Gospel. Together, our hope is that Bible Loop helps teens develop daily rhythms of Scripture engagement that make a real difference in their lives today and serve them well into the future.”

Since 1987, OneHope has shared God’s Word with more than 2 billion children and youth, partnering with local churches around the world. Grounded in a commitment to understanding the next generation, OneHope conducts original research to identify emerging trends, understand young people’s evolving realities, and inform innovative approaches to engaging them with Scripture.

In a recent U.S. study, OneHope found that Gen Alpha, whose oldest are now teens, spends an average of 4 hours and 6 minutes online daily. A 2021 OneHope study in partnership with Barna found that while 88% of engaged Christian parents of children ages 6-9 reported their children engaging with the Bible weekly, engagement dropped to 73% for children ages 10-12. That dip suggests Scripture habits begin to slip before the teen years start. Insights like these helped shape Bible Loop, meeting teens where they already spend their time and inviting them to go deeper in God’s Word.

“OneHope’s research shows that the preteen years are critical for spiritual development, yet this is often when intentional discipleship at home begins to decline. That’s why Bible Loop is so essential today. We’re meeting the next generation where they are, helping preteens engage meaningfully with God’s Word and build habits that lay a foundation for a lifelong relationship with Jesus,” said Rob Hoskins, co-founder and president of OneHope.

Teens can download Bible Loop now at www.youversion.com/bible-loop and start learning it, living it, and looping it.

About YouVersion

Created by Life.Church, YouVersion designs free, biblically centered experiences that encourage and challenge people to seek God throughout each day. The YouVersion Family of Apps—including the Bible App, Bible App Lite, Bible App for Kids and Bible Loop—has been installed on more than one billion devices worldwide. The Bible App offers a Bible experience in more than 2,400 languages and helps people deepen their relationship with God. Bible App Lite is optimized for offline use and helps people access God’s Word in markets with device and data limitations. Both developed in partnership with OneHope, the Bible App for Kids helps children engage with the Bible through interactive animations and fun activities, and Bible Loop gives teens a fun way to explore, remember and apply Scripture. For more information about YouVersion, visit youversion.com.

About OneHope

OneHope is a global ministry dedicated to engaging every child and youth with the life-transforming message of Jesus through His Word. Since 1987, OneHope has impacted over 2 billion young lives with the Gospel, and by 2033, their goal is to engage another 2 billion children and youth worldwide. To learn more about OneHope, visit http://onehope.net.

press@youversion.com

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SOURCE YouVersion