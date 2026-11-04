DAVE & BUSTER’S SURRENDERS TO DOOM. INTRODUCING DOOM & BUSTER’S.

Dave & Buster’s yields to the awesome might of Doctor Doom, surrendering its own name for a nationwide takeover built around Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Doomsday, with Doomsday Zones, Marvel games, exclusive Marvel merchandise, Collectible Power Cards, a villain-worthy drink menu and DOOMHOUR, a surprise hour of double tickets.

DALLAS, Nov. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Dave & Buster’s is gone. In its place: Doom & Buster’s.

As the world counts down to Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Doomsday, in theaters December 18, the ultimate destination for games, food and drinks has submitted. For a limited-time it surrenders its name, its stores, and its games to Doctor Doom, turning locations nationwide into the one place fans can step inside the world of Doomsday before it ever reaches the big screen. ALL SHALL PLAY.

The submission begins this week. New Marvel-themed games and in-store experiences roll out today, building to the full Doom & Buster’s takeover on November 16: immersive Doomsday Zones, Collectible Power Cards, exclusive Marvel merchandise, themed prizes, a lineup of cocktails and mocktails, and DOOMHOUR, a surprise hour in which D&B Rewards members earn double tickets on green-swipe games. Resistance is pointless. PLAY IS MANDATORY.

“When one of the biggest movies of the year is coming, you don’t put up a poster. You bend the knee,” said Jeremy Tucker, Chief Marketing Officer at Dave & Buster’s. “We gave Doom our name. We gave him the floor. We gave him the bar. Doom & Buster’s is a world fans can only walk into with us, and it’s built for the thing we do better than anyone: bringing people together to play, compete and be part of the action. All shall play. We’re just making it official.”

“We’re always looking for brands who are willing to think bigger, and Dave & Buster’s did exactly that. Rather than creating a traditional promotion, they transformed their entire business into an immersive celebration of Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Doomsday, in theaters December 18. The result is a bold, fan-first experience that extends the story beyond the theater and into the real world in a way only Dave & Buster’s could,” said Lylle Breier, EVP, Partnerships, Promotions and Events, The Walt Disney Studios.

Doom & Buster’s runs November 16, 2026 through January 31, 2027 at Dave & Buster’s locations nationwide. Games, attractions, and prizes vary by location.

ALL SHALL PLAY. Enter the Doomsday Zone.

The heart of the takeover is the Doomsday Zone, opening November 16 in stores nationwide. Themed entry arches mark the point of Doomsday domination. Beyond them, Marvel games, signage and game screens pull guests into the Doomsday Zone, where they can team up, race friends and hunt down themed prizes before and during the film’s run. Doom does not ask. Doom decrees.

The first decrees take effect today, giving guests a head start on the action:

MARVEL Cosmic Invasion : A fast-paced, 4-player, action beat’em up game. Choose two Super Heroes from across the Marvel Universe, switch between their abilities mid-fight, and hold the line against waves of enemies.

A fast-paced, 4-player, action beat’em up game. Choose two Super Heroes from across the Marvel Universe, switch between their abilities mid-fight, and hold the line against waves of enemies. Avengers: Roller Race & Battle: A 4-player head-to-head race with a villain to take down on the way. Fastest to the finish helps save the day.

A 4-player head-to-head race with a villain to take down on the way. Fastest to the finish helps save the day. Human Crane: You are the claw. Strap in, lift off and get lowered into a sea of prizes, including brand-new inflatables.

You are the claw. Strap in, lift off and get lowered into a sea of prizes, including brand-new inflatables. Mystery Crane: The classic claw with a twist. Every mystery pillow box hides a surprise.

The classic claw with a twist. Every mystery pillow box hides a surprise. Thor’s Hammer Strike: Channel the god of thunder. One swing could top the leaderboard and score legendary ticket wins.

Channel the god of thunder. One swing could top the leaderboard and score legendary ticket wins. The Arena: New games and a full immersive takeover bring a whole new world of play to life.

New games and a full immersive takeover bring a whole new world of play to life. Smash N Win: Take your shot and collect all 20 collectible character-themed balls before they’re gone.

Take your shot and collect all 20 collectible character-themed balls before they’re gone. Avengers Themed Photo Booth: Snap a photo solo or with friends and family, then take home your photo as a keepsake from your visit.

The takeover also brings a themed Avengers Funko pusher stocked with Avengers-only Funko prizes and limited-time Avengers-inspired cotton candy flavors. Additional games and attractions vary by location.

Take the multiverse home. Collectible Power Cards featuring Thor, Doctor Doom, Yelena and more are available at kiosks for a limited time while supplies last, alongside brand-new themed prizes.

“With the scale and variety of experiences as part of Doom & Buster’s, fans can have a completely different experience more than once — with different challenges and games to tackle, more surprises to uncover, and memories to make with friends and family,” said Holly Frank, VP, Partnerships & Promotions.

When DOOMHOUR strikes, the tickets double.

Doctor Doom rewards the loyal and chooses the hour. Beginning November 16, at randomly selected times throughout the campaign, DOOMHOUR strikes: one surprise hour in which D&B Rewards members earn double tickets on green-swipe games at locations nationwide. The crowd finds out when it hits. The loyal find out first.

D&B Rewards members receive advance warning straight from Doctor Doom: a push notification in the D&B Rewards app 24 hours ahead reveals the date of the next DOOMHOUR, and a second notification on the day reveals the hour itself. When it begins, in-store screens and D&B Live radio sound the alarm for everyone else. Loyalty has its privileges. Join D&B Rewards by downloading the app on the Apple App Store and Google Play.

RAISE A GLASS TO THE NEW REGIME

Doctor Doom’s rule extends to the bar, with a limited-time lineup of three cocktails made with Smirnoff, the World’s No. 1 Vodka, and two alcohol-free mocktails, available November 16, 2026 through January 31, 2027.

Cocktails:

Doomsday’s Dominion: Doomsday has taken over. Submit to a powerful mix of Smirnoff No. 21 Vodka, melon liqueur, pineapple and lemon-lime soda, served with a Black Magic sidecar to pour and relinquish to chaos.

Doomsday has taken over. Submit to a powerful mix of Smirnoff No. 21 Vodka, melon liqueur, pineapple and lemon-lime soda, served with a Black Magic sidecar to pour and relinquish to chaos. Multiversal Mule: Enter the multiverse with Smirnoff No. 21 Vodka, blue orange liqueur, dragon fruit and ginger beer, finished with edible luster dust and an LED glow cube. One universe was never enough.

Enter the multiverse with Smirnoff No. 21 Vodka, blue orange liqueur, dragon fruit and ginger beer, finished with edible luster dust and an LED glow cube. One universe was never enough. Fantastic Flight: Four cocktails. Four powers. One fantastic flight. Smirnoff No. 21 Vodka, orange liqueur and premium citrus sour become four mini cocktails, each with its own super-powered flavor.

Mocktails:

Panther’s Potion: Unleash the power within with a bold mix of cherry, ginger beer and premium citrus sour, served with a blue vibranium shimmer sidecar and a silver sugar rim.

Unleash the power within with a bold mix of cherry, ginger beer and premium citrus sour, served with a blue vibranium shimmer sidecar and a silver sugar rim. Captain Punch: A tropical punch of blue raspberry, coconut, pineapple, lemon-lime soda and premium citrus sour, finished with a blue sugar rim, cherries and a blue sour strip only fit for a captain.

Guests must be 21 or older to consume alcohol. ALL SHALL DRINK RESPONSIBLY.

Doom’s decree follows you home

Unrelenting loyalty continues in the D&B Rewards app with new Rewards Challenges throughout the campaign. Power is good. Exclusive badges and bonus chips are better. Download the app and join loyalty to start earning more.

Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Doomsday opens in theaters December 18. Doom & Buster’s is available through January 31, 2027. Games, attractions and prizes vary by location. For more on the Doom & Buster’s takeover, including Doomsday Zones, DOOMHOUR and the limited-time menu, visit doomandbusters.com.

About Dave & Buster’s

Founded in 1982 and headquartered in Coppell, Texas, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, Inc. is the owner and operator of 253 stores in North America that offer premier entertainment and dining experiences to guests through two distinct brands: Dave & Buster’s and Main Event. The Company has 187 Dave & Buster’s branded stores in 43 states, Puerto Rico, and Canada, and offers guests the opportunity to “Eat, Drink, Play, and Watch” all in one location. Each store offers a full menu of entrées and appetizers, a complete selection of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, and an extensive assortment of entertainment attractions centered around playing games and watching live sports and other televised events. The Company also operates 66 Main Event branded stores in 24 states across the country, and offers state-of-the-art bowling, laser tag, hundreds of arcade games and virtual reality, making it the perfect place for families to connect and make memories. Internationally, the Company is in early-stage growth as a franchisor of its brands with six Dave & Buster’s franchise stores currently open. For more information about each brand, visit daveandbusters.com and mainevent.com.

About Marvel Studios’ “Avengers: Doomsday”:

In Marvel Studios’ “Avengers: Doomsday,” beloved heroes from three distinct universes will be set on a deadly collision course and face an existential threat unlike anything they’ve ever encountered. The film is directed by Anthony and Joe Russo; produced by Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito and Jonathan Schwartz; and stars Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Pedro Pascal, Paul Rudd, Anthony Mackie, Florence Pugh, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Wyatt Russell, Channing Tatum, Simu Liu, Ian McKellen, Hayley Atwell, Tom Hiddleston, James Marsden, Patrick Stewart, Joseph Quinn, Sebastian Stan, David Harbour, Letitia Wright, Lewis Pullman, Kelsey Grammer, Kathryn Newton, Danny Ramirez, Winston Duke, Alan Cumming, Hannah John-Kamen, Rebecca Romijn, Alex Livinalli, Mabel Cadena, with Tenoch Huerta Mejia. “Avengers: Doomsday” releases in theaters December 18, 2026.

Media Contact: Alison Brod Marketing + Communications dandb@abmc-us.com

DOOMHOUR: Earn double tickets on all green swipe games during designated DOOMHOUR 60 minute promotional windows. Must be a D&B Rewards member to participate. Game selection varies by location. Offer is not valid in Canada locations. A Power Card® linked to a D&B Rewards account is required to participate, and guests must use linked Power Card® to redeem offer. Power Card activation fee may apply. Offer cannot be combined with other promotions. Additional restrictions may apply. Offer is subject to change or cancellation at any time. Void where prohibited. See store for details.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dave–busters-surrenders-to-doom-introducing-doom–busters-302928815.html

SOURCE Dave & Buster’s