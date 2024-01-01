ImageKit Unveils Advanced Video API to Simplify Video Post-Production and Delivery

ImageKit’s URL-based Video API offers real-time transformations and optimizations, ensuring buffer-free video streaming that’s optimized for all devices and platforms.









NEWARK, Del.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AI—ImageKit, a global leader in media optimization and transformation solutions, announced the launch of its cutting-edge Video API today to empower developers and content editors to automate the time-consuming and repetitive tasks required to publish videos across the web.

The Video API features powerful real-time optimizations, transformations such as resizing and cropping, adaptive streaming capabilities, advanced overlays, enhanced styling options for captions, and more. Its seamless integration with existing cloud storage solutions like AWS S3 enables brands to deliver high-quality video experiences at scale with reduced effort and cost.

“Videos offer unmatched opportunities to highlight products, convey compelling narratives, and create emotional resonance with viewers. Brands recognize this and are producing more videos, yet they often face challenges in streamlining post-production workflows and delivering buffer-free streaming experiences; ImageKit’s Video API helps them solve these challenges,” said Manu Chaudhary, Co-founder & CTO, ImageKit.

ImageKit addresses these post-production challenges by consolidating multiple tools into a single, URL-based video API, allowing developers to effortlessly handle video resizing, format conversion, personalization, and optimized streaming at scale. With automated workflows powered by ImageKit, brands can easily meet the growing demand for high-quality video content without burdening resources. The best part is that businesses of any size can achieve these goals without expensive, lengthy migration processes, thanks to our integration with existing solutions like AWS S3 or any web server.

ImageKit simplified how we manage and deliver media, cutting down the time we spend on post-production tasks while improving our ability to deliver high-quality visuals to our customers. We could focus on what we do best—delivering unique and memorable hospitality experiences—while leaving the technical challenges of media optimization & delivery to the experts,” said Sarang Purandare, CTO, SaffronStays.

What sets ImageKit’s Video API apart?

ImageKit allows users to dynamically resize and transform videos in real time by simply modifying URL parameters. This capability ensures that videos are optimized for any device or platform without any manual effort. For example, an ecommerce brand can leverage a single product video and dynamically resize or crop it to seamlessly fit various sections of their website or app—whether it’s a full-screen hero banner, product detail page, or mobile app preview.

With ImageKit’s Bring Your Own Storage (BYOS) capability, businesses can seamlessly integrate the Video API with multiple cloud storage solutions, including AWS S3, Google Cloud Storage, and Azure Blob Storage. This flexibility allows brands to deliver their existing video assets directly, eliminating the need for lengthy or costly migration processes. The plug-and-play nature of the Video API makes it easy to implement for organizations of any size. Fast-scaling businesses can also leverage ImageKit’s Digital Asset Management (DAM) solution and the Upload API to store high-quality videos of any size or format without restrictions.

The ImageKit Video API addresses the growing demand for efficient video management by offering:

Transformation and personalization of video content at scale

With simple URL adjustments, longer videos can be trimmed to create short, compelling previews, and thumbnails can be generated from any frame in real time. ImageKit’s Video API helps brands create dynamic, personalized videos that resonate with users. For instance, an e-commerce brand can create a promotional video dynamically displaying personalized discounts, offers, or customer reviews tailored to user behavior and location. This kind of real-time personalization helps engage customers more effectively and increases conversion rates by delivering relevant and impactful video content.

Automated video optimization

ImageKit’s Video API automatically converts videos to the optimal format and quality level based on the user’s device, supporting the latest codecs, such as VP9 and AV1—no developer intervention required. This eliminates the need to manually configure optimal settings for every video, enabling video optimization at scale and improved user engagement across devices and platforms.

Adaptive Bitrate Streaming (ABS)

ImageKit provides adaptive bitrate streaming, which automatically adjusts video quality based on the viewer’s network conditions. ImageKit’s video API makes it simple for developers to generate HLS or DASH manifests and their variants at different resolutions using URL parameters. This ensures a smooth playback experience with minimal buffering, similar to platforms like YouTube.

For more information, explore Imagekit’s Video API and dive into the comprehensive documentation. Checkout ImageKit’s recent blog post featuring expert tips and best practices for working with videos.

Looking ahead: What’s in store

Brands can soon use ImageKit’s Video API to further simplify video workflows with

AI-powered auto-captioning: Make video content accessible to a broader audience, like to non-native viewers using translated captions, and improve video engagement by capturing the attention of viewers who watch videos without sound.

Make video content accessible to a broader audience, like to non-native viewers using translated captions, and improve video engagement by capturing the attention of viewers who watch videos without sound. Auto-chaptering : Improve navigation and provide a better viewing experience. This is particularly useful in industries like online education, where courses often include lengthy modules and users need to find key information efficiently.

: Improve navigation and provide a better viewing experience. This is particularly useful in industries like online education, where courses often include lengthy modules and users need to find key information efficiently. Video analytics offer deeper insights into content performance, helping businesses make informed decisions on video content strategy and distribution. For example, in e-commerce, these insights can identify which product videos drive engagement and purchases, helping brands optimize future content.

All of these enhancements will work seamlessly with users’ existing storage setups reinforcing our commitment to simplicity and convenience for our customers.

About ImageKit

ImageKit powers seamless delivery, optimization, and management of media at scale, helping businesses improve user experiences, enhance operational efficiency, and reduce costs. Trusted by over 2,000 brands in 80+ countries, including Swiggy, SaffronStays, KreditBee, Curtsy, BookMyShow, and Nykaa, and loved by 200,000+ developers, ImageKit is recognized as a leader by G2 for delivering quick ROI and fast implementation. Customers have reduced costs by up to 50%, optimized bandwidth consumption by 25%, and achieved faster loading times by up to 40% using ImageKit’s URL-based media processing APIs, AI-powered digital asset management, and real-time transformations for images and videos.

