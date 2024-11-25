Barrier Four brings Cobra Kai and Spellbound transmedia experiences to Roblox

Players will enjoy playable and interactive scenes from Cobra Kai and Spellbound

PENDLETON, Ind., Nov. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Barrier Four and Netflix have joined forces to create new experiences on the Roblox platform, bringing players closer than ever to the worlds of Cobra Kai and Spellbound. In a new format, Roblox players will engage in fully interactive, playable scenes directly from both universes.

In these experiences, players will be transported into two distinct worlds within Netflix’s central hub on Roblox, Nextworld. They’ll first step into an enchanting musical scene from Spellbound, reliving an iconic moment from the movie. A few weeks later, players can immerse themselves in a high-intensity martial arts showdown from Cobra Kai, embodying Robby as they join Miyagi-do teammates in a recreated scene from the show. Both experiences showcase a seamless fusion of gaming and media, achieved through advanced animation and proprietary technology crafted entirely within Roblox.

Changing the landscape of media

These experiences signal a significant shift in media, blending cinematic storytelling with the hands-on nature of gaming in a way that’s never been done before. While transmedia collaborations have been gaining momentum—through in-game billboards, video integrations, and branded pop-ups—this collaboration is charting new territory. For the first time, scenes from both a movie and TV show have been translated into a playable 1:1 experience within Roblox.

This goes beyond traditional transmedia, by fusing the immersive aspects of gaming with the narrative depth of streaming media, Barrier Four is coining the term ‘Playable Media.’ This isn’t just about watching the story unfold—this is about playing it.

The future of go-to-market strategy

As brands continue to explore new avenues to engage with their audiences, Barrier Four is setting a new precedent.

For Barrier Four, collaborating with Netflix on this project has been a dream. Together, they’ve been able to take Spellbound & Cobra Kai to a whole new level of fan engagement, making ‘Playable Media’ the future of go-to-market strategy.

This experience marks the beginning of a new chapter in how audiences interact with media, blending the best of both worlds: gaming and cinematic storytelling, creating deeper connections and unforgettable moments for fans.

Play now

Celebrate the launch of Spellbound and play this first-of-its-kind experience from within Nextworld! Here

About Barrier Four:

Born on Roblox, Barrier Four is the platform’s leading animation studio, setting the standard for high-performing campaigns. With over 150 brand partners we are revolutionizing the industry through disruptive solutions that drive engagement and growth. As leaders in the space, we collaborate closely with top brands and developers to craft authentic campaigns that resonate deeply with audiences. From animation and brand integrations to game trailers and social media content, our suite of services ensures that every project delivers impactful results.

CONTACT: Barrier Four team – Here

https://barrierfour.us/

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/barrier-four-brings-cobra-kai-and-spellbound-transmedia-experiences-to-roblox-302315445.html

SOURCE Barrier Four