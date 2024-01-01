SHOP BLACK FRIDAY, CYBER MONDAY AND TRAVEL TUESDAY DEALS ON EXPEDIA, HOTELS.COM AND VRBO

The biggest travel sale of the year starts today on Expedia, Hotels.com and Vrbo.

Travelers can get discounts of 30% or more on hotels, plus savings on packages and car rentals. Vrbo offers discounts on week- or month-long stays at select private vacation rentals.

SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today Expedia, Hotels.com and Vrbo release Black Friday, Cyber Monday and Travel Tuesday deals. The biggest sale of the year includes discounts on hotels, packages and car rentals across Expedia and Hotels.com. Vrbo is also offering deals on week- or month-long stays at private vacation rentals for the shopping season..

The sale runs from Nov. 22 to Dec. 4, and deals are valid for travel until Dec. 15, 2025, making it the perfect time to book a quick weekend trip for the holiday break or get a head start on summer vacation planning.

Here’s how to claim the deals:

Visit Expedia, Hotels.com and Vrbo, or download the apps for free. Log in to your One Key account or sign up for free to get additional member-only discounts. Check out the Black Friday deal hubs on Expedia, Hotels.com and Vrbo and find your perfect trip.

Expedia

Save 30% or more on select hotels, when booking as a member. Hotel savings can also apply when you bundle your hotel with a flight.

Save up to 15% when booking select rental cars as a member.

Hotels.com

Get 30% or more off hotels on Hotels.com, when booking as a member.

Vrbo

Score discounts on private vacation homes on Vrbo in destinations like Gatlinburg, Tenn.; Orlando, Fla.; and Breckenridge, Colo. Stays of one week or more see an average of 10% savings, whereas longer stays of 28+ days or more will see an average of 20% savings.

To find homes that offer this discount in your desired destination, select the “Weekly discount” or “Monthly discount” filter from the filter list on the search results page. Select travel dates of 7+ nights or 27+ nights to see prices and savings.

Notes to editors:

Expedia and Hotels.com deals: Deals are valid for travel until Dec. 15, 2025.

