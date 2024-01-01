Live FX 9.9 is out!
The biggest update for the mediaserver of choice ever – here’s what’s new:
– Multi-Display Output
Connect up to 7 LED processors to a single Live FX System
– Stage Manager Update
Super-flexible output mapping and Previz options
– Multi-Node Workflow
Drive even bigger volumes or distribute job roles on-set
– Stage Lights Update
New Fixture Library, snapping, lasso selection
– And more!
HAP Codec Support, OpenTrackIO support
Watch the “What’s New” video on our Youtube Channel (link in bio!), grab the FREE trial version straight from our webpage and try it out today!
#AssimilateLiveFX #VirtualProduction #ImageBasedLighting #IBL #VP