Live FX 9.9 is out!

By Staff 1 hour ago

The biggest update for the mediaserver of choice ever – here’s what’s new:

– Multi-Display Output
  Connect up to 7 LED processors to a single Live FX System

– Stage Manager Update
  Super-flexible output mapping and Previz options

– Multi-Node Workflow
  Drive even bigger volumes or distribute job roles on-set

– Stage Lights Update
  New Fixture Library, snapping, lasso selection

– And more!
  HAP Codec Support, OpenTrackIO support

Watch the “What’s New” video on our Youtube Channel (link in bio!), grab the FREE trial version straight from our webpage and try it out today!

#AssimilateLiveFX #VirtualProduction #ImageBasedLighting #IBL #VP 

