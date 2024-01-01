Live FX 9.9 is out!

The biggest update for the mediaserver of choice ever – here’s what’s new:



– Multi-Display Output

Connect up to 7 LED processors to a single Live FX System



– Stage Manager Update

Super-flexible output mapping and Previz options



– Multi-Node Workflow

Drive even bigger volumes or distribute job roles on-set



– Stage Lights Update

New Fixture Library, snapping, lasso selection



– And more!

HAP Codec Support, OpenTrackIO support

Watch the “What’s New” video on our Youtube Channel (link in bio!), grab the FREE trial version straight from our webpage and try it out today!



#AssimilateLiveFX #VirtualProduction #ImageBasedLighting #IBL #VP