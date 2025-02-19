IgniteTech Announces StreetSmart AI Revolutionizing Field Force Management

Next-Generation AI Solution Transforms Dispatch Operations and Field Work Efficiency

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — AI Enterprise software leader IgniteTech today announced StreetSmart AI, introducing powerful AI capabilities to both the Dispatch Hub and Field Worker components of its industry-leading mobile workforce management platform. This new investment in StreetSmart brings immediate AI powered benefits with dramatic new capabilities, forever altering and improving how organizations manage their field force. StreetSmart AI will be available to all customers, whether deployed directly through IgniteTech or through white-label, OEM solution partners.

“Field operations excellence requires both intelligent dispatch and empowered field workers,” said Eric Vaughan, CEO of IgniteTech. “StreetSmart AI revolutionizes field operations by equipping dispatchers with AI-powered tools and empowering field workers through advanced Augmented Reality (AR) guidance. This cutting-edge AR capability transforms how tasks are performed on-site, while the multi-modal AI recorder ultimately reduces administrative burdens, altogether making field force management more efficient and responsive.”

StreetSmart AI’s two core components deliver specific innovations:

Dispatch AI

Intelligent operations hub for optimizing job assignments

Smart route optimization and resource allocation

AI-powered decision support for dispatchers

Real-time adaptation to field conditions, performance analytics and tracking for improved field force management

Field Worker AI

Intelligent multi-modal forms that reduce administrative time

AR-enabled work guidance and verification

Step-by-step visual instructions

Real-time expertise access through mobile devices

Streamlined documentation and compliance reporting

These enhancements build upon StreetSmart’s established capabilities while delivering measurable benefits:

Reduced administrative overhead

Increased time on actual project work

Better resource utilization

Improved first-visit completion rates

Enhanced project documentation

“Whether organizations use StreetSmart directly or through one of our trusted solution partners for their field force management needs, they’ll benefit from these powerful new AI capabilities,” Vaughan added. “This upgrade demonstrates our commitment to making AI practical and accessible for field service operations.”

The launch of StreetSmart AI marks a significant milestone in bringing practical AI solutions to field force management. StreetSmart AI transforms traditional operations with intelligent automation while maintaining operational reliability, setting a new standard for efficiency in the industry. Regardless of how customers access the platform, they can be assured that all versions of StreetSmart, including those white-labeled by other providers, will receive this powerful AI upgrade, ensuring consistent capabilities across all deployments.

Availability for StreetSmart AI is scheduled for the 2nd quarter of 2025. More information about StreetSmart AI can be found at https://ignitetech.ai/streetsmart .

About IgniteTech

IgniteTech is a global, AI-first enterprise software company. With a track record of successful company and technology acquisitions with rapid innovation, IgniteTech’s solutions power the world’s businesses. Since retooling the company in 2024 to become an AI innovation organization, IgniteTech has created two brand new, AI-powered innovations including Eloquens AI and MyPersonas , along with a range of AI capabilities across its entire platform, including StreetSmart AI.

