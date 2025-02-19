B&H Photo Announces Bild Expo 2025 – A Two-Day Celebration of Photography, Content Creation, and Filmmaking

NEW YORK, Feb. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — After the overwhelming success of the inaugural Bild Expo in 2023, B&H Photo is pleased to announce Bild Expo 2025, a two-day celebration of creativity, content creation, and community. This year’s event will be bigger and better, featuring more speakers, more brand exhibitors, and more opportunities for learning and hands-on experiences. Whether you’re a content creator, photographer, or filmmaker, Bild Expo 2025 will be the can’t miss event of the year—and it’s absolutely free to attend! Bild will take place at New York City’s Javits Center on June 17-18, 2025.

“Bild Expo is more than just an event—it’s an energetic gathering of like-minded creatives from all corners of the content world,” said Jeff Gerstel, Chief Marketing Officer at B&H Photo. “We’re beyond excited to create this special opportunity for content creators, photographers, videographers, podcasters, and filmmakers at all levels to learn, connect, and be inspired by the leaders of our industry and the latest gear.”

Why Attend?

Bild Expo 2025 is more than just a showcase of the latest gear; it’s an immersive experience designed to expand creative horizons, build connections, and unlock new opportunities. Whether you’re an aspiring filmmaker, a rising content creator, an experienced podcaster, or an established photographer, attendees will leave inspired and equipped with valuable insights and industry knowledge. Plus, B&H will be offering exclusive event-only specials for attendees.

“I’m excited for Bild 2025. It’s going to be an industry game changer! BOOM! See you in June,” said Drex Lee, a viral creator and filmmaker.

Here’s what to expect at Bild Expo 2025:

FREE Access : Admission is free—sign up to be part of this amazing creative celebration.

: Admission is free—sign up to be part of this amazing creative celebration. Educational Tracks : Bild offers hands-on, interactive learning experiences designed for every level of creator. Explore three distinct tracks:

: Bild offers hands-on, interactive learning experiences designed for every level of creator. Explore three distinct tracks: Photography : For photographers, whether experienced or just starting out, this track will provide tools and insights to enhance your craft.

: For photographers, whether experienced or just starting out, this track will provide tools and insights to enhance your craft.

Content Creation : Learn essential video, lighting, and audio techniques to elevate your content, no matter the platform.

: Learn essential video, lighting, and audio techniques to elevate your content, no matter the platform.

Filmmaking : Discover the latest in cinematic technology, new techniques, and learn how to bring your film projects to life.

: Discover the latest in cinematic technology, new techniques, and learn how to bring your film projects to life. More Than 100 Speakers : Gain insights from top industry leaders, creators, and pros who will share their knowledge, experiences, and tips to help attendees take their content creation and creative business to the next level. Speaker details will be announced soon.

: Gain insights from top industry leaders, creators, and pros who will share their knowledge, experiences, and tips to help attendees take their content creation and creative business to the next level. Speaker details will be announced soon. Hands-On Demos & Event-Exclusive Deals : Demo the latest creative tech firsthand from 250+ top brands. Test-drive the newest innovations, get expert insights, and take advantage of exclusive deals — only available to Bild attendees.

: Demo the latest creative tech firsthand from 250+ top brands. Test-drive the newest innovations, get expert insights, and take advantage of exclusive deals — only available to Bild attendees. Evening Events : Explore NYC like never before! Immerse yourself in Bild’s evening events and capture amazing moments that highlight the city’s energy and iconic scenery.

: Explore NYC like never before! Immerse yourself in Bild’s evening events and capture amazing moments that highlight the city’s energy and iconic scenery. Networking Opportunities: Connect with creatives who share your passion. Expand your network, find collaborators, and engage with people shaping the future of content creation.

Register Today!

Secure your spot now! Visit www.bildexpo.com to register and keep updated on event details. https://www.bildexpo.com/2025/registration

About B&H Photo

B&H Photo is the largest source for photo, video, and audio gear, as well as computers, drones, and entertainment systems. For over 50 years, B&H has been known worldwide for its exceptional customer service, fast shipping, and extensive product selection. Whether online or in-store, B&H is a trusted resource for content creators and creatives looking to take their craft to the next level.

When you’re in Manhattan, take a tour of the B&H Photo SuperStore, located at 420 Ninth Avenue near Hudson Yards. The techno-carousel spins all year round at B&H. With hundreds of products on display, the B&H SuperStore is the place to try out and compare all the latest gear.

Contact

Geoffrey Ngai

B&H Photo Video

212-615-8820

https://www.bildexpo.com

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bh-photo-announces-bild-expo-2025–a-two-day-celebration-of-photography-content-creation-and-filmmaking-302380641.html

SOURCE B&H Photo