Comcast Technology Solutions Unveils Comcast MediaExpress: Enhanced VOD Distribution Service for Premium Content Providers

Simplifies operations as content providers only need to integrate with Comcast MediaExpress for mass distribution of their premium VOD titles into the leading broadcast, streaming, social, and digital platforms

Provides a single ingest point for videos, metadata and supporting files for title management and distribution for long form and short form video with certified delivery managed by CTS

Enables content providers to implement various monetization strategies including SVOD, AVOD, TVOD, and FAST Channels

DENVER, Feb. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Comcast Technology Solutions (CTS) today announced the launch of Comcast MediaExpress, a new and centralized Video-On-Demand (VOD) management and distribution service for premium content providers. Comcast MediaExpress enables content owners to easily distribute their VOD entertainment titles into the leading OTT, pay TV, and social platforms through delivery centrally managed by CTS. Backed by the scale and reliability of CTS, content owners can now simplify and streamline their VOD distribution and monetization efforts across their subscription VOD (SVOD), Advertising VOD (AVOD), transactional VOD (TVOD), or Free Ad-Supported Streaming TV (FAST) partners.

Today’s premium content providers face a complex challenge trying to reach more OTT platforms, each with unique requirements, while simultaneously trying to simplify the way they manage and distribute their assets. Comcast MediaExpress makes that possible by serving as a single platform to ingest video, metadata, and supporting files for centralized management and distribution—backed by the scale and reliability of Comcast Technology Solutions. Content providers only need to integrate with Comcast MediaExpress for mass distribution of their premium VOD titles to reach all the leading OTT and pay TV platforms, including the most popular FAST Channels and streaming video services.

“Now, more than ever, media and entertainment companies are looking for the most efficient ways to manage and distribute their short form and long form video across a highly fragmented landscape of digital destinations,” said Bart Spriester, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Streaming, Broadcast, & Advertising for Comcast Technology Solutions. “It’s a daunting task even for the most technically sophisticated programmers, broadcasters, and film studios, but it’s what CTS was built for. Comcast MediaExpress provides efficiency, scale, and reliability for their VOD distribution efforts, so even more of their creative energy can stay focused on content creation and monetization.”

“Content owners today face substantial pressure to efficiently reach both legacy TV and streaming platforms while reducing operating costs – and still maintaining the flexibility needed to adapt to the evolving needs of today’s viewing audiences,” said Paul Erickson, Principal Analyst, Media and Entertainment at Omdia. “In today’s competitive and financially-pressured market, there’s a priority to find solutions that reduce operational complexity and drive increased efficiency, without sacrificing reliability or scalability.”

Key Features of Comcast MediaExpress

Comcast MediaExpress is designed to improve efficiency, shorten delivery cycle times, and extend the reach of today’s premium content providers. Key capabilities include:

Simplified Single Ingest : Comcast MediaExpress enables publishers to streamline their integration efforts through one distribution platform that simplifies and automates content workflows for VOD distribution. When coupled with the integrated and automated post-production editing process powered by CTS Video AI™, content creators can focus on content and not workflows.

: Comcast MediaExpress enables publishers to streamline their integration efforts through one distribution platform that simplifies and automates content workflows for VOD distribution. When coupled with the integrated and automated post-production editing process powered by CTS Video AI™, content creators can focus on content and not workflows. Managed “White-Glove” Service : Backed by the power, reliability, and scale of Comcast Technology Solutions, Comcast MediaExpress combines comprehensive software tools with a high efficiency service to provide secure, high-quality exchanges of content and metadata, on-time and in spec, across operator platforms and distribution points. It also includes an intuitive UI dashboard for end-to-end visibility and status reporting.

: Backed by the power, reliability, and scale of Comcast Technology Solutions, Comcast MediaExpress combines comprehensive software tools with a high efficiency service to provide secure, high-quality exchanges of content and metadata, on-time and in spec, across operator platforms and distribution points. It also includes an intuitive UI dashboard for end-to-end visibility and status reporting. Extensive Reach Across Top-Tier Streaming and Pay TV Platforms: With direct access to leading multichannel video programming distributors (MVPDs) and the most popular OTT distribution platforms, Comcast MediaExpress provides massive reach for content publishers and conforms their VOD titles to the unique specifications of all distribution partners.

With direct access to leading multichannel video programming distributors (MVPDs) and the most popular OTT distribution platforms, Comcast MediaExpress provides massive reach for content publishers and conforms their VOD titles to the unique specifications of all distribution partners. Advanced Metadata Management and VideoAI: Comcast MediaExpress can transform source metadata to site-specific end-point metadata, saving time and reducing complexity. It can also be used in conjunction with CTS’ award-winning VideoAI for metadata augmentation, ad marker detection and insertion, or automated quality control of premium content.

Comcast MediaExpress can transform source metadata to site-specific end-point metadata, saving time and reducing complexity. It can also be used in conjunction with CTS’ award-winning VideoAI for metadata augmentation, ad marker detection and insertion, or automated quality control of premium content. Comprehensive Monetization Strategy Support: The new service supports all major monetization models, providing content creators flexibility in their blended revenue strategies, including SVOD, AVOD, TVOD, and FAST.

Comcast MediaExpress is part of a comprehensive suite of solutions for content and streaming providers and advertisers. Additional details can be found at www.comcasttechnologysolutions.com.

About Comcast Technology Solutions

Comcast Technology Solutions, a division of one of the world’s leading media and technology companies, brings Comcast Corporation’s proven technologies to an evolving list of industries worldwide. Comcast Technology Solutions offers a broad portfolio of solutions that deliver flexibility at scale for global video, media, communications, data applications, and cybersecurity & compliance. Customers include leading content and streaming video providers, pay TV operators and MVPDs, advertisers, communications providers, financial service providers, retailers, and more. For more information, visit Comcast Technology Solutions.

