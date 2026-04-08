New Birth Injury Resource Center Launches as Data Shows Thousands of Newborns Face Preventable Complications Each Year

Freidin Brown, P.A., Releases Online Hub Providing Vital Information on Childbirth, Including a 5-Year Data-Driven Florida Newborn HIE Analysis

Freidin Brown, P.A., a Florida trial law firm focused on medical malpractice and personal injury litigation, has launched a new Birth Injury Resource Center designed to help expecting parents and new families better understand serious complications that can occur during pregnancy, labor and delivery.

The online platform provides educational information about birth-related medical conditions, including cerebral palsy, Erb’s palsy, newborn intracranial hemorrhage and shoulder dystocia, as well as maternal complications that may affect both mother and child.

Birth-related neurological injuries remain rare but devastating complications of childbirth. According to a recent statewide analysis conducted by Freidin Brown, P.A., using national health data and Florida birth records, hypoxic-ischemic encephalopathy (HIE), a severe neonatal brain injury caused by oxygen deprivation, affects approximately 1.7 per 1,000 live births in the United States, or more than 12,000 newborns each year. Based on Florida’s roughly 210,000 to 220,000 annual births, the firm’s analysis estimates 300 to 600 infants in the state may develop moderate to severe forms of HIE each year.

The resource center also explains how fetal monitoring during labor is used to identify signs of fetal distress and why timely medical intervention can be critical when abnormal fetal heart tracings appear.

“When complications during labor are not addressed promptly, preventable birth injuries can occur and may lead to lifelong medical challenges,” said Jonathan Freidin, managing partner at Freidin Brown. “Our goal in creating this resource center is to provide families with clear, accessible information about potential complications and help them better understand their options when questions arise about the care they received.”

Freidin Brown, P.A., has represented families throughout Florida in complex medical malpractice and birth injury cases for the last 50 years, including cases involving neurological injury, oxygen deprivation during childbirth, and failures to properly respond to complications during labor and delivery.

For more information and to access additional educational materials aimed at helping families better understand the medical and legal issues surrounding childbirth complications, visit https://www.yourfloridatrialteam.com/birth-injury-resources/ .

About Freidin Brown, P.A.

Freidin Brown, P.A., is a premier Florida trial law firm renowned for its unwavering commitment to securing maximum compensation for individuals harmed by negligence. With a legacy spanning decades of complex litigation in medical malpractice and personal injury, the firm has established a formidable track record marked by numerous landmark successes and substantial verdicts.

CONTACT:

Michelle Lenhart

Senior Vice President of Public Relations

michelle@ingage.biz

SOURCE: Freidin Brown, P.A.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire