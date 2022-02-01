Icon Exchange Launches All-in-One Credentialing Wallet for Healthcare Professionals

New app offers secure storage and management of healthcare credentials for locum tenens and permanent professionals

MIDDLETON, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Icon Exchange, a service-centered healthcare staffing agency, today announced the launch of a new mobile application, available for iOS, for Android devices, and as a Web application. The Icon Exchange mobile app offers centralized management of vital credentials needed for locum tenens and permanent healthcare employment, serving as a safe and secure storage wallet.

Developed by healthcare professionals for healthcare professionals, the Icon Exchange mobile app is designed to expedite and minimize the credentialing process. The wallet safely stores all professional credentials in a secure platform and provides reminders for upcoming renewals. The interface provides a simple solution for requesting information from or sharing qualifications with contacts, reducing the barriers between professionals and potential employment.

“As active practitioners in healthcare and staffing management, we recognized the need for a ‘turnkey 1099’ solution to address the accumulation of credentialing data,” says Christopher Hoeman, chief executive officer of Icon Exchange. “By removing roadblocks caused by administrative processing, the Icon Exchange app provides a convenient solution that empowers healthcare professionals to start working sooner.”

Icon Exchange aims to simplify processes so that healthcare teams can concentrate on patient care. The Icon Exchange mobile app is available now for free download. For more information, visit https://www.iconexchange.com/app/.

About Icon Exchange:

Led by a group of healthcare professionals, Icon Exchange is a service-centered healthcare staffing agency for all medical specialties. Established in 2019, Icon Exchange began with the goal of improving the end-to-end experience of locum tenens, per diem, permanent job seekers, and healthcare facilities alike. Icon Exchange’s support and resources are designed to ease the credentialing process for healthcare professionals in all stages of their careers. For more information, visit https://www.iconexchange.com.

