Financial Plus Credit Union Partners with White Clay to Optimize Member Data

New partnership will help credit union household relationships, gain access to better reporting

White Clay, a revenue improvement company, announced today that Financial Plus Credit Union plans to leverage the company's householding solution to gain greater visibility into member relationships.

Financial Plus has grown substantially in the last few years, and with that growth came an abundance of member data. Though they recently built and organized a data warehouse, they needed a better way to align, access, and use their member data. Knowing the growth potential of a targeted data strategy, the $813 million-asset credit union decided to partner with White Clay. With White Clay’s solution, Financial Plus will build full member profiles throughout the organization, thus eliminating internal siloes and providing a holistic view of each member relationship. This advancement will help the credit union continue to scale, increase competitiveness, and deliver personalized services to all its members.

Brad Bergmooser, President and CEO at Financial Plus, said, “White Clay is the perfect business partner for our organization; they have scale and experience, as well as a willingness to provide personal attention and help us build our data strategy. Looking toward our next growth goal, we needed a partner that could maximize the power of the data we’re currently sitting on to deliver actionable insights. The efficiencies gained from White Clay’s solution will improve operations and help us better serve the needs of our community.”

With White Clay’s solution, Financial Plus will household member relationships, gaining a better understanding of product usage and transactions. The credit union will be able to leverage these insights to deepen relationships and recommend more relevant products. Householding will also help the credit union determine profitability and pricing at a branch- and organizational-level. When relationships are priced accordingly, Financial Plus can continue to invest in better products and offer lower rates for its members, thus improving the member experience and boosting satisfaction. This information will also be used across departments to provide insights into performance, as well as train and incentivize employees.

Mac Thompson, Founder and President of White Clay, said, “Data can transform the way organizations do business, support their employees, and better serve their communities. We’re proud to partner with Financial Plus to help them evolve their strategy, while continuing to deliver high-touch member service.”

About Financial Plus

Owned by over 58,000 members and $1.2 billion in assets, Financial Plus provides a full range of modern, easily accessible banking products and services to all throughout the entire state of Michigan. For more information, visit www.myfpcu.com or call (800) 748-0451.

About White Clay

White Clay uses data aggregation, advanced intelligence, and banker tools to increase shareholder return. We make it possible to see where money is coming from, where capital is going, and which bankers are driving the most revenue. The bottom line: we are a revenue improvement company that delivers enhanced and measurable increases in shareholder return. Learn more at www.whiteclay.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

