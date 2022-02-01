Beacon Expands Presence in Key Midwest Markets

New branches open in Indiana and Minnesota

HERNDON, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Ambition2025—Beacon (Nasdaq: BECN) announced today that it has opened greenfield locations in Indianapolis, IN and Burnsville, MN. The branches expand Beacon OTC® network service in the Indianapolis and Minneapolis-St Paul markets.

Both new locations carry the leading brands of roofing and complementary products that Beacon is known for, as well as the company’s own TRI-BUILT® brand. Contractors in these markets also have immediate access to Beacon PRO+, available in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store for contractors who spend their days on the go.

“We are pleased to bring the Beacon customer experience to a wider group of contractors operating in the Midwest,” said Jason Taylor, President of Beacon’s West Division. Added Jake Gosa, President of Beacon’s North Division, “Our team of building materials experts are focused on helping customers save time, operate more efficiently, and grow their businesses. We are also proud to give back as we join the community by helping neighbors through our national partnership with Rebuilding Together.”

“The support that Beacon is providing our community will help us to make repairs that will keep our neighbors in the homes they love,” said Ryan Taylor, Board President of Rebuilding Together Indianapolis. “Beacon is committed to putting people first, and that commitment is evident in their actions.”

These new locations continue to demonstrate Beacon’s commitment to growth and achieving its Ambition 2025 goals.

About Beacon

Founded in 1928, Beacon is a Fortune 500, publicly traded distributor of building products, including roofing materials and complementary products, such as siding and waterproofing. The company operates over 470 branches throughout all 50 states in the U.S. and 6 provinces in Canada. Beacon serves an extensive base of over 80,000 customers, utilizing its vast branch network and diverse service offerings to provide high-quality products and support throughout the entire business lifecycle. Beacon offers its own private label brand, TRI-BUILT®, and has a proprietary digital account management suite, Beacon PRO+, which allows customers to manage their business with us online. Beacon’s stock is traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol BECN. To learn more about Beacon, please visit www.becn.com.

