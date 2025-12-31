ICG FUNDING Introduces AI-Powered Underwriting to Enable 24/7 Small Business Loan Decisions

ICG FUNDING has announced the deployment of an AI-driven underwriting engine designed to provide qualified small businesses with funding decisions within 24 hours, regardless of time or day. The development reflects a broader shift within the fintech sector toward faster, data-driven access to working capital for small and medium-sized enterprises who apply for business loans.

The new system is aimed at businesses operating in time-sensitive industries such as construction, retail, trucking, and service trades, where delays in financing can directly affect operations. Traditional underwriting processes often require days or weeks for review, creating challenges for business owners facing immediate needs such as payroll, equipment replacement, inventory purchases, or short-notice project bids.

The rollout reflects a wider shift in small business lending as fintech providers use automation to close funding gaps left by traditional banks. Businesses with project-based or uneven cash flow often face delays despite steady revenue, increasing demand for faster, data-driven financing models.

According to the company, the AI-based workflow has reduced decision timelines by up to 80 percent by automating key stages of financial analysis while maintaining risk controls. The platform evaluates bank activity and revenue data in real time and applies predictive modeling to assess repayment capacity, allowing funding offers to be generated within minutes once prequalification criteria are met.

Industry research supports the growing adoption of such technologies. McKinsey & Company reports that fintech lenders using AI in underwriting have achieved significantly faster loan turnaround times while also reducing default rates, indicating that automation can improve both efficiency and credit performance.

“Speed has become a critical factor for small businesses managing daily operations,” said Ben, CEO of ICG FUNDING. “AI allows the company to deliver funding decisions more quickly while maintaining disciplined underwriting standards.”

ICG FUNDING said the AI system continuously adapts to repayment behavior and market conditions, supporting consistent decision-making while maintaining responsible lending standards as funding demand accelerates.

ICG FUNDING operates nationally, providing flexible financing solutions to small and mid-sized businesses across multiple sectors, including construction and e-commerce. The company’s model emphasizes technology-enabled underwriting combined with programs designed to address the cash-flow realities of growing enterprises.

More information about ICG FUNDING and its financing solutions is available at https://icg-funding.com.

