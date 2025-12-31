Capstone Extends Revolving Credit Facility with Berkshire Bank, Strengthening Liquidity and Financial Flexibility

Extension preserves liquidity runway, carries no added cost, and provides flexibility as Capstone advances its disciplined growth strategy.

Capstone Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:CAPS), a national building products distribution platform, today announced the extension of its revolving credit facility with Berkshire Bank through June 19, 2026. The extension strengthens liquidity, carries no additional cost, and supports the Company’s disciplined growth and capital-allocation strategy.

The extension reflects continued senior lender confidence in Capstone’s operating performance, cash flow profile, and capital discipline, while aligning the Company’s maturity profile with its growth trajectory. Maintaining a flexible, penalty-free facility allows the Company to evaluate more consolidated and cost-efficient financing structures as the platform continues to scale.

“This extension reflects the strength of our operating performance and continued lender confidence in our business,” said Matthew Lipman, Chief Executive Officer of Capstone. “We enter the new year with the liquidity runway and flexibility to achieve disciplined growth and margin expansion.”

Key Highlights:

Extended Credit Maturity : The credit maturity extension reduces refinancing risk and aligns Capstone’s maturity profile with its growth trajectory, while preserving flexibility to pursue more consolidated, flexible, and cost-efficient financing structures as the platform scales.

Disciplined Capital Structure Management : Capstone continues to actively manage leverage and liquidity as earnings scale . The extension builds on prior balance-sheet actions, including the recent conversion of $1.9M of related-party debt into long-term preferred equity.

Senior Lender Confidence : The extension reflects strong lender support for Capstone’s operating performance, cash flow generation, and execution.

Financial Flexibility to Execute Growth : The extended facility preserves operating and acquisition capacity as the Company pursues a pipeline of disciplined, immediately accretive transactions.

Aligned, Value-Focused Ownership : High insider ownership aligns leadership with shareholders. Leadership is deeply focused on disciplined capital allocation, earnings growth, and compounding long-term per-share value creation.

“We’ve been deliberate in structuring our debt to support growth,” Lipman added. “With extended maturities and strong lender support, we have the flexibility to manage working capital, integrate acquisitions, and continue executing our strategy without near-term pressure.”

Capstone recently published its 2026 outlook presentation, reaffirming its $100 million run-rate revenue target for 2026 and detailing its strategy to translate scale into margin expansion. The Company outlined its path to 10% EBITDA margins through organic growth, operating leverage, and targeted acquisitions.

Investors may review Capstone’s 2026 outlook on the Company’s website. Additional details on the Company’s loan extension are available in the Form 8-K.

About Capstone Holding Corp.

Capstone Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:CAPS) is a diversified platform of building products businesses focused on distribution, brand ownership, and acquisition. Through its Instone subsidiary, Capstone serves 32 U.S. states and Canada, offering proprietary stone veneer, hardscape materials, and modular masonry systems. The company’s strategy combines disciplined M&A, operational efficiency, and a growing portfolio of owned brands to build a scalable and durable platform.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements relate to future events and performance, including guidance regarding revenue and EBITDA targets, M&A strategy, use of capital, and operating outlook. Actual results may differ materially from those projected due to a range of factors, including but not limited to acquisition timing, macroeconomic conditions, and execution risks. Please review the Company’s filings with the SEC for a full discussion of risk factors. Capstone undertakes no obligation to revise forward-looking statements except as required by law.

