Arzopa to Unveil Portable Display and Smart Digital Frame Innovations at CES 2026

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Arzopa, a global brand specializing in portable display and smart visual solutions, today announced it will showcase its latest products at CES 2026, taking place January 6–9, 2026, at the Las Vegas Convention Center, Hall 18740.

At CES 2026, Arzopa will present a broad portfolio of portable monitors, dual-screen displays, and smart digital photo frames, demonstrating how flexible display technology can support modern work, entertainment, and home use cases.

D14 Digital Photo Frame: Core Focus of Arzopa’s CES 2026 Showcase

The centerpiece of Arzopa’s CES 2026 exhibition will be the D14 smart digital photo frame, designed to combine modern display technology with everyday usability.

The D14 smart digital photo frame features a large high-resolution display, Wi-Fi connectivity, and cloud-based photo sharing, enabling photos to be sent directly to the frame through a mobile app and displayed instantly upon delivery.

Designed with everyday family use in mind, the D14 offers unlimited cloud storage, eliminating concerns about local memory limitations and allowing users to continuously share and store photos over time. The frame also includes a dedicated gift mode, which enables senders to pre-set the frame as a gift, triggering a special welcome animation when the recipient turns it on for the first time.

During CES 2026, Arzopa D14 has received industry recognition, having been nominated for the “CES Picks Awards” by global technology media outlet TechRadar Pro. As one of the most influential award programs during CES, this nomination reflects meaningful industry acknowledgment of the D14’s design, functionality, and user experience.

Product Categories on Display at CES 2026

In addition to the D14 digital photo frame, Arzopa will showcase products across several key categories, including:

Portable Monitors for mobile productivity, gaming, and entertainment

for mobile productivity, gaming, and entertainment Dual-Screen Displays designed to support multitasking and expanded workflows

designed to support multitasking and expanded workflows Smart Digital Photo Frames focused on connectivity and everyday use

focused on connectivity and everyday use Battery-Powered Portable Displays enabling flexible, on-the-go scenarios

enabling flexible, on-the-go scenarios Smart Display Accessories, including audio-enabled frames and digital calendar solutions

These product categories reflect Arzopa’s focus on mobility, connectivity, and user-centered design, addressing the needs of professionals, creators, and families.

On-Site Experience at the Arzopa Booth

During CES 2026, attendees will be able to experience hands-on product demonstrations and participate in interactive booth activities designed to highlight Arzopa’s digital photo frame ecosystem. Visitors will have opportunities to engage with products, share content on social platforms, and receive promotional giveaways.

Arzopa will also use CES 2026 as a preview of its upcoming product roadmap, with plans to introduce new solutions such as dual-screen portable monitors and digital calendar products in the coming year. Attendees and industry partners are invited to follow Arzopa’s future product announcements and developments.

Visit Arzopa at CES 2026

Event: CES 2026

CES 2026 Dates: January 6–9, 2026

January 6–9, 2026 Venue: Las Vegas Convention Center

Las Vegas Convention Center Booth: Hall 18740

Media and industry partners are invited to visit the Arzopa booth to explore the company’s latest display innovations.

About Arzopa

Arzopa is a technology brand dedicated to developing portable monitors and smart digital display products that enhance productivity and everyday digital experiences. With a focus on practical design and accessibility, Arzopa aims to make high-quality visual solutions more flexible and user-friendly worldwide.

For more information, visit www.arzopa.com .

Contact:

Olivia Wong

PR Manager

olivia@arzopa.com

