The agenda of more than 30 sessions includes speakers from Apple, Bloomberg, ByteDance, Google, Netflix, NVIDIA, TenCent and Uber.

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today the Iceberg Summit Selection Committee announced the lineup of speakers for the first Iceberg Summit: a free, virtual event being held May 14-15, 2024. Organized by Tabular and Dremio, and sanctioned by the Apache Software Foundation (ASF), the Summit gathers leading data developers and practitioners who have implemented or are exploring the use of Apache Iceberg, the leading open table format. The summit will be the first event dedicated to Apache Iceberg, spanning two days with more than 30 sessions.





Iceberg Summit explores the state and evolution of technology in the Iceberg project and ecosystem, as well as the real-world experiences of data practitioners and developers working with Iceberg. Topics include the Iceberg feature roadmap, new programming language support, data ingestion, performance optimization, access control and governance, plus numerous real-world use cases at up to exabyte scale.

“We are thrilled to have an exceptional lineup of speakers for the first Iceberg Summit. The response to our call for presentations was overwhelming, and we could only accept a very small portion of the submissions,” said Ryan Blue, PMC chair of Apache Iceberg. “The companies represented at this initial Iceberg Summit are a testament to the global breadth of adoption the Iceberg community has sparked, in organizations of all sizes and across a variety of industries.”

Some of the speakers at Iceberg Summit 2024 include:

Russell Spitzer – Iceberg PMC member, software engineering manager, Apple

Ben Dilday – senior software engineer, Bloomberg

Yanghao Lin – senior software development engineer, ByteDance

Renjie Liu – Iceberg committer, software engineer, NVIDIA

Sreyashi Das – senior data engineer, Netflix

Alvaro Santos Andres – data solution architect, Syngenta Group

The full speaker list and agenda can be found on the Iceberg Summit website.

Apache Iceberg is a high-performance format for huge analytic tables. Iceberg brings the reliability and simplicity of SQL tables to big data, while making it possible for engines like Spark, Trino, Flink, Presto, Hive and Impala to safely work with the same tables, at the same time.

The Iceberg specification has quickly ascended in enterprise popularity and vendor adoption, with support announced by AWS, Google, Snowflake, IBM, Cloudera and Confluent within the past 12 months.

“We’re excited to bring together the brightest minds in the Apache Iceberg community to discuss their experiences and learn from one another,” said J.B. Onofre, Apache Software Foundation member and Iceberg contributor. “The growth and vibrancy of the Iceberg community has been tremendous, and truly exemplifies the Apache Way.”

To register for Iceberg Summit, visit https://iceberg-summit.org.

About Iceberg Summit:

Iceberg Summit is a free, virtual event for data professionals using or interested in the Apache Iceberg open table format. It is dedicated to exploring the latest trends, challenges, and opportunities in data management and analytics. The summit is organized by Tabular and Dremio and sanctioned by the Apache Software Foundation.

