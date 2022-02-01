Hexnode Survey Reveals Cybersecurity Imbalance in Supply Chain Impeding Adoption of Emerging Technologies

Inefficient Incident Response Plans, unskilled employees, and unmanaged third parties to blame; Emerging technologies show promise





SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#cybersecurity–According to ‘Securing the Supply Chain Sector’ report, a survey conducted by Hexnode, the enterprise security solution from Mitsogo Inc., with a decade-long legacy in the field of unified endpoint management (UEM), IT administrators in industries with active supply chain sectors are caught between crosshairs as they strive to balance cybersecurity and productivity.

Based on responses from over 1000 IT professionals, the survey reveals a concerning trend: 77% of employees express doubts about the effectiveness of current security measures, particularly regarding cybersecurity threats within supply chains.

The Hexnode survey delves into the cybersecurity dynamics across diverse verticals, identifying the prevalent challenges of the supply chain sector and charting its trajectory.

Notably, the survey identifies a reluctance among organizations to allocate sufficient budget for cybersecurity initiatives. On the other hand, while 42% of the organizations remain unprepared for cyber attacks, 41% of surveyed employees indicated only moderate proficiency in utilizing tools and technology to thwart such attacks.

“The supply chain sector demands equilibrium among its constituent elements: technology, employees, and third-party vendors. It’s akin to a domino effect; a vulnerability in one aspect can precipitate the collapse of the entire structure,” remarked Apu Pavithran, CEO and Founder of Hexnode. “By embracing a blend of technological innovation, strategic investments, and unwavering adherence to cybersecurity best practices, companies can navigate a trajectory towards a future where digitalization not only optimizes efficiency and flexibility but also safeguards the integrity and security of the entire supply chain ecosystem.”

Although businesses plan to invest in emerging technologies like artificial intelligence and automation to streamline supply chain operations, challenges such as skill gaps, expertise shortages, and budget constraints persist. The survey highlights the importance of reassessing investment strategies and developing revised roadmaps aligned with the future of the supply chain. This strategic approach will enable businesses to swiftly adapt to market fluctuations, meet evolving customer demands, and effectively navigate unforeseen disruptions.

The full report is available at https://www.hexnode.com/resources/reports/securing-the-supply-chain-sector-a-comprehensive-report/

About the survey

Securing the Supply Chain Sector report gathers insights from over 1000 IT professionals, working across small and mid-sized organizations with employee counts ranging from 50 to over 1000 individuals. The participants included in the study spanned across 11 different industry verticals: Automotive, Consumer Packaged Goods, Energy/Utilities/Oil and Gas, Engineering, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Pharmaceuticals, Retail/Wholesale trade, Shipping/Distribution, Transportation, and Food/Beverage.

