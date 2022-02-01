Strike Launches Bitcoin App in Europe

Strike offers buy bitcoin, global payments, and more to customers in Europe









CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Strike, the global bitcoin app, today announced the launch of its platform to eligible customers in Europe. Strike Europe introduces a comprehensive suite of features designed to empower millions of people with access to Bitcoin.

Customers can sign up in a few clicks, seamlessly and securely buy bitcoin with free, instant, and unlimited deposits, and sell, send, and withdraw just as easily. The platform also facilitates global payments and offers advanced Bitcoin and Lightning wallet services.

Strike is available for download on iOS and Android app stores.

Key features of Strike Europe include:

Buy bitcoin directly with free unlimited SEPA Euro deposits from your bank account

Sell bitcoin and withdraw the funds directly to your SEPA bank account

Withdraw bitcoin to self-custody or send it to any Bitcoin or Lightning wallet instantly and without limits

Global P2P transfers with Lightning allow you to send from your Euro balance to a friend’s Strike account instantly anywhere Strike is available, and they can receive the value as Bitcoin, Euro (in Europe), USD (in the U.S.), or USDT (in supported global regions) in their Strike wallet

Use Send Globally, our cross-border payments feature, to send value across borders to supported regions

Free on-chain withdrawals, Lightning Address payments, and zero-value invoices

Strike Europe is also accepting applications from eligible businesses to provide support for all their bitcoin needs, including buy/sell transactions, SEPA transfers, and access to the Strike API.

“Bitcoin is hope to us all. A financial revolution, driven by its technical innovation, that gives everyone a way to save and interoperate globally,” said Jack Mallers, Founder and CEO of Strike. “Bitcoin transcends borders, enhances financial inclusion, and solves some of the biggest economic problems we all face today such as inflation. As the third-largest economy globally Europe presents vast opportunities for Bitcoin adoption and we believe that Strike is uniquely positioned to serve millions of people across the continent.”

Over the past year, Strike has rapidly expanded its services, now reaching nearly 100 countries across the globe, from the U.S. to Latin America and Africa. Today marks a significant milestone as Strike introduces its services to eligible customers in Europe.

About Strike

Strike is the global bitcoin app. It’s the simple, fast, and secure way to buy bitcoin and send money globally. Strike is available in nearly 100 countries, including the U.S., Europe, Latin America, and Africa. Sign up in seconds and start with as little as a cent. Join the future of money. https://strike.me/

