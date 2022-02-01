HyperPlay Announces Strategic Fundraising from Square Enix

Funding will be used to scale first-of-its-kind game store

NEWARK, Del.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–HyperPlay, a Web3-native game store that also aggregates the Epic Games Store, today announced that Square Enix has joined the roster of gaming industry heavyweights that have invested in HyperPlay, with the goal of launching a number of collaborations with the growing game store.





This investment is driven by Square Enix’s strategic outlook on empowering player ownership of game worlds through new business models. Square Enix’s SYMBIOGENESIS®, its very first game title that leverages web3, is now available in the HyperPlay game store. Square Enix has long been renowned as one of the most forward-thinking game development studios, and Square Enix is playing a leading role in experimentation with new sustainable business models for gaming.

New web3 business models for gaming also require a new game distribution platform that fully embraces web3 business models. Unlike traditional platforms like Steam or the Apple App Store which prohibit web3 transactions from occurring within the game itself, HyperPlay enables players to carry their web3 wallet into each game launched from within the platform, no matter whether that game is native or browser-based.

HyperPlay plans to use the funding to continue scaling up the HyperPlay game store, including rich gaming reputation and community features along with simplified infrastructure to help game developers build great game experiences with greater freedom over how to build their content.

“Square Enix is very excited to be investing and partnering with HyperPlay,” said Hideaki Uehara, General Manager of Investments at Square Enix, “We believe the HyperPlay team has built an extraordinary product for improving the distribution of games and creating new business models that are more beneficial for game developers.”

“HyperPlay is laser-focused on solving the most important user experience hurdles that stand in the way of fully extensible, interoperable, and permissionless game worlds. We believe many of the greatest problems originate from the legacy distribution platforms which prevent game developers from fully leveraging what web3 has to offer,” said JacobC.eth, Founder of HyperPlay. “Furthermore, as builders in the gaming space, we understand the importance of enabling new business models for gaming that align the incentives of players and developers to enable a sustainable pipeline of quality games.”

Developers interested in listing their games on HyperPlay can register here.

To download the HyperPlay launcher, visit the official website www.hyperplay.xyz.

About HyperPlay

HyperPlay is the premier web3 game store crafted to empower gamers and developers alike by removing obstacles and enhancing creative autonomy. HyperPlay’s game store also functions as an aggregator of other stores, like the Epic Games Store, bringing together titles from various storefronts into a unified hub and allowing players to play the latest games free from walled gardens. Its 0% fee model guarantees that every dollar spent on HyperPlay games goes directly to game developers, so they can reinvest the funds in further game development. HyperPlay is committed to innovation, and provides advanced features and tools, such as interoperable items and wallets, cross-platform support for Windows, MacOS, SteamDeck, and Linux, creating an ecosystem without limits that prioritizes gamers’ experience.

About Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd

Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. with headquarters in Tokyo, Japan, is the holding company leading the group of Square Enix companies (the “Square Enix Group”) with a diverse range of content and service businesses. The Square Enix Group publishes, distributes and licenses entertainment content around the world under its internationally renowned brands including SQUARE ENIX® and TAITO®. The Square Enix Group includes a global network of leading development studios located in North America, Europe and Japan. The Square Enix Group also boasts a valuable portfolio of intellectual property including: FINAL FANTASY®, which has sold over 185 million units worldwide; DRAGON QUEST®, which has sold over 88 million units worldwide; and the legendary SPACE INVADERS®.

More information on Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. can be found at https://www.hd.square-enix.com/eng/

